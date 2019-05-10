Letters: Lakers' problems start at the top

I’ve always thought that, when Jerry Buss passed, he took the heart and soul of the Lakers with him. Never has this more apparent than after the chain of events that has taken place since, highlighted by this last season. Perhaps Dr. Buss, with his unique insight of people, his intuition and business savvy, might have handled the Tyronn Lue hiring more delicately. Perhaps he would have determined that an NBA head coach, an accomplished and known winner in the league, should have been given more respect, letting him select his own assistants or offering him a contract that was at least on par with the one you gave to someone that never held a head coach position.