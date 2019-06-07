Letters: Dodgers’ fans don’t want to get ahead of themselves

While I too share share some of Bill Plaschke’s confidence and exuberance in this season’s Dodger club, his reason and hyperbole (what’s new?) simply don’t add up. This team feels exactly the same as the previous two pennant winners — strong starting pitching, good power and an oh-so-scary bullpen leading up to Kenley Jansen. And even with a past-his-prime Clayton Kershaw, the ability to manufacture runs may compensate for it, especially in a once-again relatively weak National League.