Long Beach State remains atop men’s volleyball world

The historically talented seniors on the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team’s delivered its stadium the perfect farewell Saturday. A national championship. In front of a sold-out crowd clad in yellow and black.
The team’s exceptional plays left Long Beach State’s players erupting with the crowd; points brought senior TJ DeFalco to a roar, his arms raised at the Walter Pyramid student section.
After Long Beach State (28-2) defeated Hawaii 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23, the crowd thrust fists in the air as the team stormed the court. Players and fans celebrated together — under one roof.
“One of the most exciting times of our lives,” senior Kyle Ensing said. “And we always tell ourselves, this is gonna be one of the greatest memories of our life, every time we play.”
Five of the six starters were seniors, including Ensing and DeFalco, who are members of the U.S. National Team.
DeFalco, who earned 20 kills Saturday and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, was named AVCA national player of the year days before.
The seniors helped deliver a national championship to Long Beach State last year against UCLA.
On Saturday, they did it again. The team’s second straight national title was the third in program history.
Hawaii (28-3) controlled the momentum early, taking a 7-2 lead in the first set while Long Beach State missed passes and digs, struggling to connect.
But Hawaii made errors and slowly allowed Long Beach State to come back. But the team could not close the gap, and the Rainbow Warriors emerged from the set victorious.
Long Beach State held a lead until late in the second set. Hawaii closed the lead late to one point, but Long Beach State still rallied to win the set. The key was a quality instilled by the seniors, in their competitiveness and their work ethic all season — grit.
“Something that we talk about every day in our gym,” Tuaniga said.
Hawaii took a 5-0 lead in the third set, but the Rainbow Warriors’ dominance did not last.
A series of spikes by DeFalco swung the momentum in Long Beach State’s favor. The back-and-forth battle continued, but Long Beach State’s leaders — its seniors — allowed the team to break ahead. A kill by DeFalco capped off the set. The final set was tight, as matchups between Long Beach State and Hawaii have been all season. Every other contest between the two teams has lasted five sets.
This time was different, because senior Josh Tuaniga made a critical ace and Ensing followed with a kill.
“Having some composure late in some of these close sets,” Tuaniga said, “was a huge deal for us.”
Every time Hawaii would contend with Long Beach State’s narrow lead late in the set, someone made an explosive play.
A diving dig, a powerful kill.
Through the final points almost every fan was standing. Many positioned their phones to capture the final moments. Security guards lined up in front of the student section to prevent them from rushing the court.
When DeFalco tipped a shot over the net that eluded Hawaii’s blockers, the eruption ensued. The players and coaches made an ecstatic embrace, leaping around the court.
The seniors spent their final moments on the court cutting the nets and accepting the championship trophy. They leave behind a program with a deepened work ethic and growing fan base.
They brought two national championships, unparalleled excellence, to Long Beach State.
“Smashed records right, left and center,” coach Alan Knipe said.
“But while they did it, they did it the right way. They did it very unselfish. They did it with hard work and grit. They brought their teammates along.”