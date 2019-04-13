Masters notes: Jim Nantz goes from the Final Four to the Masters without skipping a beat

“The transition from the Final Four to the Masters is, physically, if you let it weigh on you, you could convince yourself very quickly that you’re too tired and you’re running on fumes and all that kind of negativity,” said Nantz, who arrived in Augusta with his family Tuesday after calling Virginia’s victory over Texas Tech the night before. “But I just look at it as a blessing that I have a chance to be at these fantastic, fabulous events in consecutive weeks.”