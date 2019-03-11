Michelle Wie is engaged to Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West

Ever since revealing she’s dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West in January, golfer Michelle Wie has posted several pictures of herself with Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West on Instagram.
The most recent was posted Sunday night, and it was a special one — Jonnie West on one knee in front of Wie.
“My person for life!!!!!!!!!” Wie wrote.
That’s right, they’re engaged.
No details are known about any wedding plans, but that goes along with the private nature of the couple. The little information out there about their relationship comes from Instagram.
Wie, 29, posted this photo of the two of them on Jan. 25, referring to West as her heart:
She hinted at a long-term future with West on Feb. 14, posting another photo of the two of them and writing, “Can’t wait to spend 999 more Valentine Days with you.”
The two of them also root for the San Jose Sharks together, based on this photo Wie posted last week.
Also thanks to Instagram, we know that golfer Justin Thomas apparently was the one who introduced the two of them. According to the New York Post, Thomas wrote Sunday on his Instagram story, “Can definitely say this set up went as well as possible! Happy for you two love birds.”
Wie replied, “You should start a matchmaking business.”
Wie turned professional at age 16 and won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014. Her 2018 season was cut short because of a right-hand injury. After surgery in October, Wie attempted playing in the Honda LPGA Thailand last month but withdrew during the first round because of pain in her hand.
West, 29, played basketball for four years at West Virginia before graduating in 2011. He is in his sixth season with the Warriors and became director of basketball operations in 2016. He caddied for Warriors star Stephen Curry in in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae last year and has been known to enjoy golfing with Curry and some of his teammates, including Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.