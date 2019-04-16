Morning briefing: Was LeBron James' move to L.A. just a business decision?

“LeBron regards his interviews as something he is going to sell himself or use to create some other transaction. Let me be clear. LeBron does hundreds of interviews a year required by his NBA contract. He also does occasional sit-downs with ESPN. But one of the things LeBron has done during his career is set an example for others. He wants to profit off of things that have value that were initially untapped. The days of LeBron James giving interviews without him benefiting financially or in some other way are over.”