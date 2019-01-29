What we learned in the NHL last week: Stability (and scoring) is on the rise — for now

Rarely has a team had so many resources and done so little with them as the Edmonton Oilers. They’re on a path to miss the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 seasons, a stretch that has included drafting No. 1 overall three straight years and in four of six, ending with Connor McDavid in 2015. General manager Peter Chiarelli, whose many mistakes included trading future league MVP Taylor Hall to New Jersey for middling defenseman Adam Larsson in 2016, was fired last Tuesday after three-plus seasons on the job. His successor will be the fifth GM since the start of the 2006-07 season. They’ve had eight coaches in that span. “We have to look at all parts of this organization,” Bob Nicholson, chair of the Oilers Entertainment Group, said at a news conference. “I want to emphasize again that we have some really good players. We have some really good staff. But there's something in the water here in Edmonton that we don’t have right and we have to get that figured out.”