PGA Championship: When does Tiger Woods tee off Friday?

Tiger Woods had a pretty rough day at the PGA Championship on Thursday.
Even with one impressive four-hole stretch that featured an eagle and two birdies, Woods finished the first round at two over par and was nine strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka, who happens to be in the same threesome as Woods and Francesco Molinari for the first two rounds.
But today is a new day. While second-round action is already underway at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., Woods and company aren’t scheduled to tee off until 10:49 a.m. PDT.
Some good news for Woods — he could have a day similar to Thursday and still have a decent shot at making the cut. According to datagolf.ca, the most likely cuts right now are four over par (47.3% chance) and five over (35.2%).
Of course, making the cut in such a manner won’t really get Woods any closer to his 16th major championship — especially if Koepka keeps playing at the ridiculous level he’s at right now.
