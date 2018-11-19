Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr downplay sideline spats

Oakland coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr have had their share of frustrating moments this season.
Some of the most recent such moments took place Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and resulted in sideline scenes like this ...
… and this.
After the game, which ended in a 23-21 victory for the Raiders, Gruden called the sideline situation with Carr “a mild disagreement.”
“You know what, that's part of this business,” Gruden said. “We're going to have times where we clash a little bit but we're also very supportive of one another. I'm really proud of him. He's been through a lot this year, and I'm glad he's our quarterback."
Similarly, Carr called the incident “a minor disagreement.”
"We're both very fiery — a lot of people don't see that in me, all the time — we're both competitive," Carr said. "A minor disagreement on something and the beautiful thing is, when we do that, it's not a demeaning thing or pointing a finger. We're both yelling the same kind of thing, almost: 'Let's fix it!'”
He added: "Everything's good, I promise."