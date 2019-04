Rick Reilly wants the public to know the truth about President Trump's golf game

— ESPNU’s coverage of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship Saturday proved this new format confuses rather than informs — particularly the four-picture split screen. The alternative of focusing on one team in one event and basically ignoring the other three teams and events going on at the same time is no better, and it practically begs viewers to find the ESPN app or go online to focus on particular teams and apparatus competition.The Pac-12 Network, on the other hand, has perfected these broadcasts of multi-team competitions.