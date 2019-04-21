Rick Reilly wants the public to know the truth about President Trump's golf game

Reilly’s research creates more divots of the psyche, his book equally amusing and alarming. With no political agenda or slant, just a litany of lunacy attributed to someone who purports to love the game so much he has invested in and rehabbed more than a dozen well-known courses around the world, Reilly’s book has an entire chapter about how Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles (actually in Palos Verdes Estates) serves as a microcosm of all Trump’s button-pushing to get his way.