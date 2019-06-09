Rory McIlroy shoots a final round of 61 to win Canadian Open

The only question on the back nine was whether McIlroy would shoot the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He made four straight birdies from Nos. 11-14, and a bogey on the par-3 16th stalled him only momentarily. He followed with a 7-iron from 196 yards to 2{ feet for eagle on the par-5 17th to get to 10 under at par-70 Hamilton Golf and Country Club.