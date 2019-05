The Sparks' 2019 schedule

4 at New York, 8 a.m.; 6 at Connecticut, 4 p.m.; 8 at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.; 14 at Phoenix, 7 p.m.; 15 vs. New York, 7 p.m.; 18 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.; 21 at Seattle, 7 p.m.; 23 at Phoenix, 3 p.m.; 27 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.; 30 vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.