Riquna Williams and Chelsea Gray power Sparks to win over Lynx

Gray capped her string of eight straight points in the fourth quarter with a shot clock-beating five-footer off an inbounds play with 8.5 seconds remaining to give the Sparks an 87-83 lead. Gray put up a tough 10-foot shot with the clock winding down and missed the rim, but the ball went off a Minnesota player. On the inbounds, Gray set a screen on the wing and then rolled toward inbounder Tierra Ruffin-Pratt. Gray took the pass, dribbled once to get inside the lane, and then stepped back and knocked down the short shot.