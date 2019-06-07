Advertisement

Sparks’ second-half rally falls short against Sun

By Associated Press
Jun 06, 2019 | 7:15 PM
| Uncasville, Conn.
Sparks center Chiney Ogwumike (13) blocks a shot by Sun forward Alyssa Thomas during the second half Thursday. (Sean D. Elliot / Associated Press)

Chiney Ogwumike’s return to Mohegan Sun Arena was not a winning proposition as the former Connecticut All-Star and her Los Angeles Sparks teammates fell 89-77 to the Sun on Thursday night.

Ogwumike, a two-time All-Star with the Sun who was traded to the Sparks in the offseason, finished with 19 points while her sister Nneka contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sparks (2-2) trailed by 21 points in the third quarter but rallied to cut their deficit to four points, 81-77, with 1:16 remaining but could get no closer to taking the lead.

Jonquel Jones scored 18 points while Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead Connecticut (4-1), which lost to the Sparks 77-70 on May 31 at Staples Center.

Courtney Williams scored 12 points in the first half to help Connecticut (4-1) build a 43-32 lead and she finished with 15 points. Jasmine Thomas added 17 points and Shekinna Stricklen 10. Connecticut has won nine straight regular-season home games.

Chelsea Gray, coming off a career-best 29 points on Tuesday, had four points and six assists against the Sun. Rookie Marina Mabrey had a season-high 14 points.

