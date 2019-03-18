For CBS lead college basketball producer Mark Wolff, each March brings fresh dose of madness

Fox Sports might be under the influence of its own spell cast when rehabilitating the images of Alex Rodriguez and Pete Rose by adding them to its MLB studio shows. It’s one of the few reasons that seems plausible for their hubristic hiring of retired Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and deposed USC Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bushto be part of a new college football studio show come this fall. Sure, Meyer can lead a discussion in coaching ethics and Bush can push his insight on how best to derail a program with illegal family benefits. By all means, let’s sell more notoriety among the panelists — lumped in with Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, who, aside from Joel Klatt, has been the network’s most effective live game analyst — as a way to divert attention from ESPN’s successful run of “College GameDay” and snuff out the otherwise stale discussions taking place on CBS, ABC or NBC’s Notre Dame sing-along.