Sports world reacts to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Tyler Skaggs, who pitched for the Angels for four-plus seasons, died Monday at the age of 27.
Skaggs was a first-round draft pick of the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 along with Joe Saunders, Patrick Corbin and Rafael Rodriguez for Dan Haren and made his major league debut in 2012.
Players and teams from around Major League Baseball expressed their sympathies on social media upon hearing the news:
Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019
I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019
Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019
My heart is absolutely broken for @TylerSkaggs37 his family, and the @Angels right now. Prayers for his family right now! Life is so fragile y’all.— Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 1, 2019
Terrible news. Unbelievable person and teammate. So sad to hear something like this. RIP brother.— Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 1, 2019
Thoughts and prayers for Tyler Skaggs family. Sad news— Mr. Irrelevant (@RealJoshReddick) July 1, 2019
We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019
Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf— Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019
RIP to my longtime friend and Little League teammate i love you brotha RIP Tyler Skaggs.— Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) July 1, 2019
This is truly sad! Prayers out to his family and friends and the Angels organization https://t.co/J4xP5IZzjh— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) July 1, 2019
I don’t even know where to begin. Absolutely in shock and crushed by the news of @TylerSkaggs37 Prayers to his family and wife through this tragic time.— Shane Robinson (@SUGASHANE__9) July 1, 2019
I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother— Parker Bridwell (@PBrid91) July 1, 2019
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Tyler Skaggs. Our hearts are with the Skaggs family and the entire @Angels organization during this unimaginably difficult time.— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 1, 2019
I am heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Praying for his family to find peace in such a hard moment. Sad moment for baseball.☹️☹️— Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) July 1, 2019
Can’t even believe this... https://t.co/GNhxLRnSqH— James Kaprielian (@JamesKaprielian) July 1, 2019
I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37... what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019
My heart is crushed. Life is so unpredictable and we should never take anything for granted. This isn’t just a loss just for the Los Angeles Angels but a loss for our entire baseball family and community. It was a… https://t.co/JYfl9APvNx— Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) July 1, 2019
This is absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers to his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/mxMGPkyIwd— Alex Wood (@Awood45) July 1, 2019