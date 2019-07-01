Advertisement

Sports world reacts to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

By Times staff
Jul 01, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs walks off the mound during a game against the Seattle Mariners in July 2018. (Alex Gallardo / EPA)

Tyler Skaggs, who pitched for the Angels for four-plus seasons, died Monday at the age of 27.

Skaggs was a first-round draft pick of the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 along with Joe Saunders, Patrick Corbin and Rafael Rodriguez for Dan Haren and made his major league debut in 2012.

Players and teams from around Major League Baseball expressed their sympathies on social media upon hearing the news:

