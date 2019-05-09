Lakers' coaching saga continues with the team and Tyronn Lue at impasse

Williams is a fantastic coach and one of the most respected men in the league but his record as a head coach is 173-221 and he’s never won a playoff series. His last playoff win came against the Lakers in 2011, which would end up being Phil Jackson’s last playoff series win with the Lakers. He played nine seasons in the NBA but never got past the second round. If wins and losses and playoff success mean anything to you, I’m not sure how you can look at Lue and Williams’ resumes and pick Williams.