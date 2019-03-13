Forget incompetence, USC's athletic department is simply corrupt

How innocent they appear in retrospect, those days when it felt as if athletic director Lynn Swann’s refusal to fire football coach Clay Helton marked a new low point for USC’s athletic department.
If only USC’s humiliations could still be the result of simple incompetence, as was the case with the banishment of the Song Girls from home basketball games to the brief whatever-that-was with assistant football coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Trojan Nation learned Tuesday that USC’s athletic department was something worse than comically inept. It was also brazenly corrupt.
Federal prosecutors alleged a high-ranking athletic department administrator and three coaches received bribes for helping students get accepted to U$C — sorry — USC by falsely designating them as recruited athletes. In the wake of the indictments, senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and men’s and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic were fired for allegedly receiving $1.3 million and $250,000, respectively, as part of the scheme.
Former women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin and his former assistant, Laura Janke, were also named in the indictment.
What’s next? Tommy Trojan tests positive for steroids?
At least for now, the other universities who had coaches snared in the probe can each blame a single rogue coach — like say, men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo at UCLA or the women’s soccer coach “Cooperating Witness 3” at Yale.
What distinguished USC was the number of individuals involved in the scam, which made it particularly laughable when the university released a statement that included the claim that, “USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”
The Trojans have become the Trump Organization of collegiate athletics, as five of their current or former employees have been arrested by the FBI in the last 18 months. Men’s basketball associate head coach Tony Bland was apprehended in September 2017 as part of a wide-ranging investigation into bribery and corruption in the sport. Bland, eventually fired by the school, pleaded guilty in January to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery.