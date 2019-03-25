Advertisement

NCAA tournament, West Regional: Texas Tech pulls away from Buffalo for 78-58 win

By Associated Press
Mar 24, 2019 | 5:35 PM
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver drives past Buffalo's CJ Massinburg during an NCAA tournament game Sunday. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Texas Tech dominated the second half and cruised to a 78-58 win over Buffalo in an NCAA tournament second-round game in the West Region on Sunday in Tulsa, Okla.

Jarrett Culver had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Norense Odiase added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the third-seeded Red Raiders on Sunday. They advance to play No. 2-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16.

Nick Perkins had 17 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Massinburg added 14 points for Buffalo, which had its 13-game win streak snapped.

Tech had two big runs in the first half and dominated in the second. Buffalo didn't score its first field goal in the second half until more than seven minutes in.
