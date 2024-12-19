High school basketball: Wednesday’s scores from boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Alhambra 52, L.A. Wilson 44
Arbor View 49, Rancho Verde 54
Arleta 55, Garfield 47
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 72, Westchester 60
California School for the Deaf 69, Sherman Indian 45
Capistrano Valley Christian 79, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas 45
Cathedral 68, Compton 61
Chaparral 79, Carter 51
Chino 80, Bourgade Catholic (Phoenix) 61
Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas) 66, Birmingham 64
Cleveland 76, YULA 63
Colton 50, Tahquitz 37
Coral Glades (Florida) 71, St. Paul 61
Corona 68, Lakeside 38
Corona Santiago 74, Centennial (Boise) 71
Crossroads 73, St. Brendan (Miami) 68
Eastvale Roosevelt 79, St. Augustine 36
Edison 61, Fountain Valley 54
Fontana 64, Riverside Notre Dame 49
Foothill Tech 70, Fillmore 56
Gabrielino 87, Pasadena Marshall 17
Garey 79, Pomona 26
Glenn 49, Legacy College Prep 42
Golden Valley 76, Vasquez 53
Great Oak 82, Elsinore 42
Irvine 67, Godinez 30
L.A. Hamilton 83, Bravo 41
Laguna Hills 53, Garden Grove 39
Lawndale 99, Hawthorne 54
Lincoln 68, Gertz-Ressler 13
Los Alamitos 65, Huntington Beach 49
Mary Star of the Sea 58, Western 49
Mojave (Las Vegas) 71, Pasadena 58
Newport Harbor 60, Marina 43
Palm Springs 47, Murrieta Mesa 46
Payson (Utah) 67, El Rancho 59
Quartz Hill 73, Palmdale 34
Redondo Union 88, Rainer Beach (Seattle) 74
Riviera Prep 64, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 55
Rubidoux 67, Jurupa Hills 60
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 55, Riverside King 54
Santa Rosa Academy 105, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 46
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 80, Basha (Arizona) 63
Sierra Vista 71, North Hollywood 62
Smoky Hill (Colorado) 71, Bellflower 47
Sotomayor 62, Math & Science College Prep 52
South Torrance 69, West Torrance 57
St. Monica 74, Animo Venice 25
Summit Leadership 66, Mojave 9
Temecula Prep 76, San Jacinto Valley Academy 34
Temecula Valley 85, Prestonwood Christian (Texas) 59
Temple City 48, South Hills 35
Torrance 53, El Segundo 43
Triumph Charter 52, Wilmington Banning 42
Valley Torah 61, Trinity Classical Academy 51
Viewpoint 61, Upland 43
WISH Academy 47, Harbor Teacher 31
GIRLS
Alta (Utah) 69, El Rancho 50
Anaheim 51, Santa Ana 46
Arroyo 44, El Monte 23
Arroyo Valley 23, Kaiser 22
Bethel Christian 40, Crossroads Christian 12
Birmingham 65, Mt, Diablo 60
Bishop McNamara (Maryland) 70, Sage Hill 44
California School for the Deaf Riverside 51, Sherman Indian 37
Canyon View Prep Academy (Arizona) 69, Canyon Country Canyon 42
Carson 48, La Palma Kennedy 45
Chaparral 54, Escondido Charter 46
Compton Dominguez 53, Compton 50
Corona Santiago 58, Temescal Canyon 35
Crossroads 79, San Fernando 61
Denver East (Colorado) 49, JSerra 26
Flintridge Prep 71, Westridge 13
Fontana 49, Jurupa Hills 21
Gardena 47, Bravo 47
Gardena Serra 52, Wilmington Banning 29
Garey 43, Don Lugo 27
Godinez 50, Walnut 33
Grand Terrace 60, Colton 52
Hamilton (Arizona) 53, Villa Park 37
Heritage Christian 62, Viewpoint 53
Highland (Arizona) 58, Huntington Beach 34
Highland 6, Lancaster 40
Knight 69, Littlerock 18
La Habra 47, South Hills 36
Lakewood St. Joseph 67, Mountain View 39
Mesquite (Arizona) 79, St. Anthony 37
Rancho Christian 84, Great Oak 34
Ramona 47, Bloomington 9
Rangeview (Colorado) 57, Valley View 24
Redondo Union 68, Peninsula 32
Riverside King 56, San Jacinto 35
Rosemead 52, Mountain View 5
Rowland 61, Nogales 14
San Dimas 70, Azusa 9
Santa Ana Mater Dei 59, Christ the King (New York) 49
Santa Paula 50, Foothill Tech 33
Serrano 42, Redlands East Valley 40
South East 40, Bernstein 24
South Torrance 49, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 23
Temecula Prep 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 29
Torres 60, Esperanza College Prep 0
Valley Vista 57, Orange Lutheran 45
Venice 55, Mary Star of the Sea 15
Westchester 35, Payson (Utah) 31
West (Salt Lake City) 72, Esperanza 59
Whitney 70, El Segundo 31
