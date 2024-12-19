High school basketball: Wednesday’s scores from boys’ and girls’ games

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Alhambra 52, L.A. Wilson 44

Arbor View 49, Rancho Verde 54

Arleta 55, Garfield 47

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 72, Westchester 60

California School for the Deaf 69, Sherman Indian 45

Capistrano Valley Christian 79, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas 45

Cathedral 68, Compton 61

Chaparral 79, Carter 51

Chino 80, Bourgade Catholic (Phoenix) 61

Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas) 66, Birmingham 64

Cleveland 76, YULA 63

Colton 50, Tahquitz 37

Coral Glades (Florida) 71, St. Paul 61

Corona 68, Lakeside 38

Corona Santiago 74, Centennial (Boise) 71

Crossroads 73, St. Brendan (Miami) 68

Eastvale Roosevelt 79, St. Augustine 36

Edison 61, Fountain Valley 54

Fontana 64, Riverside Notre Dame 49

Foothill Tech 70, Fillmore 56

Gabrielino 87, Pasadena Marshall 17

Garey 79, Pomona 26

Glenn 49, Legacy College Prep 42

Golden Valley 76, Vasquez 53

Great Oak 82, Elsinore 42

Irvine 67, Godinez 30

L.A. Hamilton 83, Bravo 41

Laguna Hills 53, Garden Grove 39

Lawndale 99, Hawthorne 54

Lincoln 68, Gertz-Ressler 13

Los Alamitos 65, Huntington Beach 49

Mary Star of the Sea 58, Western 49

Mojave (Las Vegas) 71, Pasadena 58

Newport Harbor 60, Marina 43

Palm Springs 47, Murrieta Mesa 46

Payson (Utah) 67, El Rancho 59

Quartz Hill 73, Palmdale 34

Redondo Union 88, Rainer Beach (Seattle) 74

Riviera Prep 64, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 55

Rubidoux 67, Jurupa Hills 60

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 55, Riverside King 54

Santa Rosa Academy 105, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 46

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 80, Basha (Arizona) 63

Sierra Vista 71, North Hollywood 62

Smoky Hill (Colorado) 71, Bellflower 47

Sotomayor 62, Math & Science College Prep 52

South Torrance 69, West Torrance 57

St. Monica 74, Animo Venice 25

Summit Leadership 66, Mojave 9

Temecula Prep 76, San Jacinto Valley Academy 34

Temecula Valley 85, Prestonwood Christian (Texas) 59

Temple City 48, South Hills 35

Torrance 53, El Segundo 43

Triumph Charter 52, Wilmington Banning 42

Valley Torah 61, Trinity Classical Academy 51

Viewpoint 61, Upland 43

WISH Academy 47, Harbor Teacher 31

GIRLS

Alta (Utah) 69, El Rancho 50

Anaheim 51, Santa Ana 46

Arroyo 44, El Monte 23

Arroyo Valley 23, Kaiser 22

Bethel Christian 40, Crossroads Christian 12

Birmingham 65, Mt, Diablo 60

Bishop McNamara (Maryland) 70, Sage Hill 44

California School for the Deaf Riverside 51, Sherman Indian 37

Canyon View Prep Academy (Arizona) 69, Canyon Country Canyon 42

Carson 48, La Palma Kennedy 45

Chaparral 54, Escondido Charter 46

Compton Dominguez 53, Compton 50

Corona Santiago 58, Temescal Canyon 35

Crossroads 79, San Fernando 61

Denver East (Colorado) 49, JSerra 26

Flintridge Prep 71, Westridge 13

Fontana 49, Jurupa Hills 21

Gardena 47, Bravo 47

Gardena Serra 52, Wilmington Banning 29

Garey 43, Don Lugo 27

Godinez 50, Walnut 33

Grand Terrace 60, Colton 52

Hamilton (Arizona) 53, Villa Park 37

Heritage Christian 62, Viewpoint 53

Highland (Arizona) 58, Huntington Beach 34

Highland 6, Lancaster 40

Knight 69, Littlerock 18

La Habra 47, South Hills 36

Lakewood St. Joseph 67, Mountain View 39

Mesquite (Arizona) 79, St. Anthony 37

Rancho Christian 84, Great Oak 34

Ramona 47, Bloomington 9

Rangeview (Colorado) 57, Valley View 24

Redondo Union 68, Peninsula 32

Riverside King 56, San Jacinto 35

Rosemead 52, Mountain View 5

Rowland 61, Nogales 14

San Dimas 70, Azusa 9

Santa Ana Mater Dei 59, Christ the King (New York) 49

Santa Paula 50, Foothill Tech 33

Serrano 42, Redlands East Valley 40

South East 40, Bernstein 24

South Torrance 49, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 23

Temecula Prep 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 29

Torres 60, Esperanza College Prep 0

Valley Vista 57, Orange Lutheran 45

Venice 55, Mary Star of the Sea 15

Westchester 35, Payson (Utah) 31

West (Salt Lake City) 72, Esperanza 59

Whitney 70, El Segundo 31