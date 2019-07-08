Wimbledon: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal advance; No. 1 Ash Barty does not

Serena Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.
Williams won six straight games from 3-2 in the first set to take control of the match. She raised both arms in celebration after her fifth break of the match gave her a 5-2 lead in the second set and served out the victory when Suarez Navarro sent a backhand wide.
Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year's final to Angelique Kerber. She has never lost a set in seven career meetings against Suarez Navarro.
Williams will next face fellow American Alison Riske, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty earlier in the day.
Also on Monday, Rafael Nadal reached his 39th career Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.
Nadal dominated from the start, breaking Sousa in his first two service games to take a 4-0 lead in the first set. The Spaniard never faced a break point and converted six of the eight he created on Sousa's serve.
The two-time Wimbledon champion earned a standing ovation from parts of the crowd after setting up one of those break points, ending a 20-shot rally with a running backhand cross-court winner to make it 30-40 at 1-1 in the third set. He hit another backhand winner to secure the break and broke again for a 5-2 lead.
The unseeded Riske came from a set down to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Barty.
Riske broke for a 5-3 lead in the deciding set and clinched the win on her first match point when Barty sent a backhand wide.
The loss ends a 15-match winning streak for Barty, who was coming off titles at the French Open and Birmingham and was playing her first tournament as No. 1.
Barty opened the match with four straight aces but landed only 40 percent of her first serves in the second set and was broken four times in total.
Riske is playing in her 30th Grand Slam tournament but her previous best result was reaching the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open.
She will next face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro.
Also, Zhang Shuai beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 and Barbora Strycova came from a set and break down to beat Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Mertens led 5-2 in the second set but lost nine straight games to go 4-0 down in the second.
Later on “Manic Monday,” 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are on the schedule as Wimbledon resumes after its traditional day off.