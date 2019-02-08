Lakers! A crazy week capped by a huge win. Is all well that ends well?

--He played 40 minutes against the Clippers, which was a little too much in his first game back after five weeks. So the Lakers sat James for last weekend’s game against the Golden State Warriors, disappointing many. After the game, there was a tense exchange after Lakers coach Luke Walton tried to address some players about selfish play. Michael Beasley was the primary player who barked back at Walton. It was an incident that caught a lot of people’s attention, but initial reports that hinted at it approaching physicality were overblown. This was just a verbal exchange that calmed down fairly quickly.