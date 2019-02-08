Rajon Rondo sinks buzzer beater to lift Lakers over Celtics 129-128

Two days after a lifeless 42-point loss amid trade rumors, the Lakers topped one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.
Rajon Rondo, who won a championship in Boston, emerged with the ball after a scramble in the game’s final seconds and made a game-winning jumper at the buzzer.
His team engulfed him on top of the Celtics logo in the middle of the court and LeBron James lifted him into the air.
The Lakers had beaten the Celtics, 129-128.
Down by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Lakers stormed back with impressive three-point shooting. In the third quarter, when they made eight of 10 three-point shots. They finished with 22 three-pointers, a franchise record for a single game.
James led the Lakers with 28 points while Kyle Kuzma added 25. Both players made late threes that helped the Lakers secure their win.
Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 24 points while Jayson Tatum added 22 for Boston.