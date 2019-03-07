Lakers! Did the Lakers’ inexperience hurt them this season?

At 24, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the youngest starter for the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is in his fifth year. Their least experienced key player is Malcolm Brogdon, who is in his third season. Toronto has one key player under 24, in Pascal Siakam. In the West, none of the Warriors who average at least 20 minutes is younger than 28. Houston has one player who averages more than 20 minutes per game who is in his third season — all the rest have more experience. Utah has second-year guard Donovan Mitchell, but he’s surrounded mostly by veterans. Portland doesn’t play anyone younger than 24 for more than 20 minutes per game.