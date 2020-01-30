Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Vanessa Bryant issues statement requesting respect for privacy

From left, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant are seen before a Connecticut-UCLA women’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2017.
(Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
By Bill PlaschkeColumnist 
Jan. 30, 2020
6:45 PM
As the media frenzy continues to swirl over the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday, the Bryant family issued a statement Thursday requesting respect for its privacy.

“We are disappointed in some media’s broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate,” said Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc. “To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday’s tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions. We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time. These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, issued a statement in an Instagram letter posted Wednesday. She opened it by writing:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time.Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

Bill Plaschke
