Why Alex Caruso is an indispensable part of the Lakers’ title-chasing machine

Alex Caruso sat inside an auxiliary room, an enclosed rectangle dubbed “the penalty box” by some NBA staffers. He had an ice pack on each knee, and as he looked at his phone he jokingly moped about missing the first bus back to the Lakers’ hotel.

Later Sunday night across the hall in a practice gymnasium, Anthony Davis would sit and answer questions about the biggest shot of his life, the open three-pointer from the wing that beat the buzzer and the Nuggets in one swish, giving the Lakers five chances to win two games on the way to the NBA Finals.

It easily could’ve been Caruso in that room, sitting in front of everyone while LeBron James hung out stage right, sending out tweets talking about how clutch you came up.

But Caruso’s shot late in Game2 of the Western Conference finals was just a little short. Maybe a hair left.

Advertisement

That it didn’t go in? That doesn’t matter. That Caruso, in his first NBA season without any two-way caveats, played more hellacious defense and, when the moment called, he called for the ball and took it?

That’s what matters.

“To be honest,” James said, “when he makes shots, it’s extra credit.”

Advertisement

Long before the Lakers got to the bubble, it was clear how important Caruso had become.

In the 18.4minutes per game he played in the regular season, the Lakers were 9.8points per 100 possessions better than their opponents. That was best on the team, better than James (8.5) and Davis (8.5).

And in the playoffs, the Lakers’ best defensive lineups largely have been with Caruso on the court, with only Markieff Morris having a better individual defensive rating.

“We know what we’re going to get out of him every night,” James said. “It’s not about him making shots. We know he’s going to defend and he’s going to play at a level that he’s capable of playing at, and we all know that once he checks into the game every single night. We know what to expect out of him.”

Advertisement

1 / 14 Lakers forward LeBron James whips a pass to a teammate while defended by Nuggets forward Torrey Craig during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 2 / 14 Anthony Davis (3) is swarmed by teammates after making the game-winning shot on Sunday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 3 / 14 Lakers forward Anthony Davis releases the game-winning shot under pressure from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 4 / 14 Nuggets center Nikola Jokic attempts a shot over Lakers center Dwight Howard. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 5 / 14 Guard Jamal Murray celebrates after a Nuggets basket during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 6 / 14 Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket against Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 7 / 14 Lakers guard Alex Caruso reacts after the Nuggets failed to score on a possession during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 8 / 14 Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives against Lakers forward Anthony Davis during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 9 / 14 Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to block a shot by Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 10 / 14 Lakers coach Frank Vogel directs his team during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 11 / 14 Lakers forward Anthony Davis saves the ball from going out of bounds by throwing it off Nugget guard Gary Harris during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 12 / 14 Nuggets guard drives down to the basket against Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 13 / 14 Lakers forward Anthony Davis attempts a reverse layup against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 14 / 14 Lakers forward LeBron James directs his teammates during Game 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

But with no Laker girls, kiss cams or celebrities in the stands, it’s clearer to see what else the Lakers have come to expect from Caruso.

Before he even checked into Sunday’s 105-103 win, Caruso was the loudest voice in an early timeout, explaining defensive coverages and encouraging the team to play with energy.

On the floor, he rarely stops talking, screaming, “We need one,” at his teammates for a stop on the final defensive possession of the third quarter. (They got it).

Advertisement

A year and a half ago, Caruso was still finding his place in the league, a fortunate bystander on the court the night James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. His interaction with James after the bucket became an instant meme, with people dubbing in a voice as if it was Caruso introducing himself to James for the first time.

That night he told The Times, “There’s not a day where I’m like, ‘I can’t actually play in the NBA.’”

He’s proved himself right.

× Highlights from the Lakers’ 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rajon Rondo said he’s always felt Caruso has been a high IQ player and watching him run through a gantlet of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and, now, Jamal Murray, has only proved his toughness.

“He knows what he’s talking about,” Rondo said, high praise from someone with one of basketball’s most-respected minds.

With the Lakers up 2-0, Caruso’s become an integral leader to go along with being a key rotation player for a team that looks destined for a NBA championship. He’s not backing down and he’s not keeping quiet.

“I’ve always kind of been like that. Being vocal has always been easy for me. It’s kind of come natural,” he said. “Outside of this team, I’ve usually been one of the leaders on the team, one of the best players on my team growing up, different levels of basketball. Being vocal is pretty natural for me. And I’ve got the trust of my teammates that they understand what I’m talking about and I can say what I need to say.

Advertisement

“…I’m really competitive, man. If there’s something that needs to be said to win, I’m going to do it.”