Lakers’ LeBron James is ‘getting close’ but will not play vs. Rockets tonight

LeBron James will miss another game because of a sore right ankle when the Lakers host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

But he will be on hand as the team raises the championship banner it earned last fall by defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

“Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight,” James tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17"

Getting close but I won’t be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17 💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2021

James missed 20 games after sustaining a high ankle sprain March 20 against Atlanta. He returned for two games but has been out the last five because of soreness in the ankle.

Advertisement

He participated in a full practice Monday, but team doctors informed coach Frank Vogel that the superstar would be unable to play against the New York Knicks the following night. The Lakers won that game 101-99 in overtime behind a late three-pointer by Talen Horton-Tucker.

The game against the Rockets is the Lakers’ last home game of the regular season.