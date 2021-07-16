Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis of Friday’s game

The Dodgers, two games behind the Giants in the NL West, take on Colorado today.
Pitching matchups: Dodgers (LHP Julio Urías, 11-3, 3.64 ERA) at Colorado (RHP Antonio Senzatela, 2-8, 4.58 ERA). First pitch scheduled for 5:40 p.m. PT.
Bill Plaschke: Dodgers need to cut Trevor Bauer right now
The fake Trevor Bauer is gone, his bobblehead night canceled.
The shirt off Trevor Bauer’s back is gone, his jersey no longer available for purchase at the team store.
The clubhouse support for Trevor Bauer is gone, not one teammate agreeing to publicly offer even the mildest of affirmative testimonials, nobody even dare mentioning his name.
Every piece of evidence that Trevor Bauer ever pitched for the Dodgers is gone, save one.
He is still contractually a pitcher for the Dodgers.
That’s as crazy as it sounds, and it needs to change.
It would be enormously costly, legally difficult, and maybe impossible to actually pull off, but the Dodgers need to send the community a message about their standards by ridding themselves of a guy who has clearly sunk far below them.
They need to cut Trevor Bauer, and they need to do it now.
All-Star game finally returns to L.A. next year
Next time, it’s ours.
The last time the All-Star game was played at Dodger Stadium, Reggie Smith started in center field for the National League.
That was in 1980. He is 76 now. The Dodgers have not played host to an All-Star game since then, and he would not have believed it if you had told him how long the wait would be for the next one.
“Forty-two years? The Dodgers? No All-Star game in L.A.?” Smith said as he reminisced in the dugout Tuesday at Coors Field. “Something’s wrong.”
Two score and two years later, it will be showtime once again at Dodger Stadium. It might be Sho Time Two.
Thanks, Denver, and we’ll take it from here. Save the date: The All-Star game returns to L.A. on July 12, 2022.
“It’s a long time coming,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I know our city is going to do it right, with the help of the Dodgers.
“Can’t wait. I hope I get to manage.”
Q&A on sexual assault case involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers open the second half of the season Friday in Denver, but pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be there. Bauer, who is in the first year of a three-year, $102-million contract, remains under investigation in a sexual assault case, and Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to extend his paid administrative leave through July 27.
Questions, answers and a look ahead:
What is the status of the investigation?
There are two investigations, one by the Pasadena Police Department and one by MLB. Both are ongoing. Bauer has not been arrested or charged.
What happens between now and July 27?
The woman accusing Bauer has obtained a temporary restraining order against him, based on her written testimony and medical records, photographs and text messages.
The Dodgers need pitchers. Here are 10 possible trade options
The Dodgers, who lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery, Clayton Kershaw to left forearm tightness and Trevor Bauer to a Major League Baseball-imposed administrative leave in the wake of a sexual assault investigation into the right-hander, are in dire need of starting pitching.
With nine teams clearly out of playoff contention coming out of the All-Star break, there should be no shortage of “sellers” before the July 30 trade deadline.
But with five American League teams within 5 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot and two National League teams within 6 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot, there should be no shortage of “buyers,” which could make the competition for highly sought-after players fierce.
With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 starting pitchers, with varying degrees of availability, that the Dodgers could target in trades this month:
Jose Berrios (Minnesota Twins, RHP)
Berrios, 27, is 7-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 18 starts, with 114 strikeouts and 31 walks in 108 2/3 innings, and he has an electric four-pitch mix that includes an 83-mph curve and a 94-mph sinking fastball. He is signed for an affordable $6.1 million this season and is under club control through 2022, so it would take a highly attractive package of prospects for the Twins to part with him.