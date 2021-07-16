Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis of Friday’s game

Bill Plaschke: Dodgers need to cut Trevor Bauer right now

The fake Trevor Bauer is gone, his bobblehead night canceled.

The shirt off Trevor Bauer’s back is gone, his jersey no longer available for purchase at the team store.

The clubhouse support for Trevor Bauer is gone, not one teammate agreeing to publicly offer even the mildest of affirmative testimonials, nobody even dare mentioning his name.

Every piece of evidence that Trevor Bauer ever pitched for the Dodgers is gone, save one.

He is still contractually a pitcher for the Dodgers.

That’s as crazy as it sounds, and it needs to change.

It would be enormously costly, legally difficult, and maybe impossible to actually pull off, but the Dodgers need to send the community a message about their standards by ridding themselves of a guy who has clearly sunk far below them.

They need to cut Trevor Bauer, and they need to do it now.

