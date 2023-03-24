Live updates: Shohei Ohtani returns to Angels after WBC dominance

Back with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani makes final spring training start

TEMPE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani, fresh off winning the World Baseball Classic with Samurai Japan on Tuesday, is scheduled to make his final start in a spring training game on Friday — though he is not pitching in the Angels’ Cactus League game.

He’ll pitch in a minor league game against players affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a more controlled and dialed-down setting on the lower practice fields compared to Tuesday’s WBC final.

Pitching on Friday lines up Ohtani to pitch on opening day in Oakland next Thursday against the Athletics.

Ohtani returned to the Angels’ camp on Thursday and was greeted by a few fans who waited beside the fence around the players’ parking lot as he made his way into the facility.

Shohei Ohtani is back at Angels camp today. Some fans came out to greet him from the fence bordering the player’s parking lot. pic.twitter.com/U4lPzVSEwl — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) March 23, 2023

Thursday was an off day for the Angels. Their minor leaguers (who have been holding their camp at the facility in Scottsdale) were bused in for a camp game. José Suarez pitched a few innings of that game with Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward briefly participating as well.

Since MLB’s new rules for this year, as well as the use of PitchCom devices, were not implemented for the WBC, Friday will mark just the second time in a game that Ohtani will use the pitch timer and first since Feb. 28.

The Angels head back to Southern California after Saturday and will play in the Freeway Series against the Dodgers starting Sunday, with two games in Anaheim on Monday and Tuesday.

Follow along here as we take you inside Angels camp and Ohtani’s final spring start on Friday.