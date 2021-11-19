USC vs. UCLA matchups: Trojans’ Coliseum win streak in jeopardy against Bruins

UCLA coach Chip Kelly shouts at a referee during a win over Colorado at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 13. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Each team could have a new coach when the teams meet in 2022 at the Rose Bowl.

USC is assured of it after making Donte Williams the placeholder for its next coach upon the firing of Clay Helton in September. Even with his team headed to the school’s first bowl game since 2017, UCLA’s Chip Kelly may need to beat both the Trojans and California to ensure he returns next season.

That means there should be considerably more tension for Kelly, who seeks to quiet the critics who have been calling for his job since back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah ended the Bruins’ chances of winning the Pac-12 South.

A win over the Trojans would improve Kelly’s record to 2-2 in the rivalry game. A loss and Kelly might be headed for the same fate as predecessors Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel and Jim Mora, each of whom lost to USC in the days before being fired. Something to keep in mind: Kelly’s Bruins have been at their best on the road this season, winning three of four games.