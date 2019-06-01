MLB set record in May for most home runs in any month

The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list. Pearce is out with a low back strain. The Red Sox made the move Saturday, a day after he left a game against the New York Yankees. First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from triple-A Pawtucket. Pearce is hitting just .180 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games. The 36-year-old started the season on the injured list because of a calf strain. He has started at first base, designated hitter and in the outfield this season. …