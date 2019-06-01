MLB set record in May for most home runs in any month

Major league batters set a record in May for most home runs in any month.
Batters hit 1,135 home runs in May, topping the previous mark of 1,119 in August 2017, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit No. 1,120 for the month on Friday night.
Four of the top five home run months have been in the last three years. June 2017 is third at 1,101, followed by May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060).
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich led the big leagues with 21 homers through the end of May, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger with 20 and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso with 19.
Batters have hit 2,279 home runs this season, a record average of 1.34 per team per game. At that pace, they would finish with 6,508, shattering the mark of 6,105 set two years ago — which topped the Steroids Era high of 5,693 in 2000. Home runs dipped to 5,585 last season.
Last year, there were 1,889 home runs through May.
Etc.
The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list. Pearce is out with a low back strain. The Red Sox made the move Saturday, a day after he left a game against the New York Yankees. First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from triple-A Pawtucket. Pearce is hitting just .180 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games. The 36-year-old started the season on the injured list because of a calf strain. He has started at first base, designated hitter and in the outfield this season. …
The Detroit Tigers held Miguel Cabrera out of Saturday's lineup as they waited on MRI results of the slugger's right knee. Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star, left in the sixth inning of Friday's win over Atlanta. He has dealt with soreness in his right knee since spring training. Cabrera is batting .284 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 194 at-bats this season. He has split his time at first base and designated hitter this season. …