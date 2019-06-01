Why Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel should sign deals after MLB draft

The reasons espoused by teams may be sound. They might feel Keuchel and Kimbrel demanded too much money. They might be wary of losing a draft pick. They might be fearful of getting taxed. They might feel more comfortable using internal depth to plug roster leaks. The reasons may be sound, but they do not matter: Neither Keuchel nor Kimbrel has a job, and that serves as a blight on the sport.