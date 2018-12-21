A look at Saturday's bowl games

Birmingham Bowl
WAKE FOREST (6-6) vs. MEMPHIS (8-5)
at Birmingham, Ala., 9 a.m. PST, ESPN
Memphis ranks third in the nation in rushing offense, but the Tigers will be without their best running back, All-American Darrell Henderson, who decided to skip the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Henderson’s 1,909 rushing yards rank second nationally and he leads the FBS with 25 total touchdowns and an 8.9-yard-per-carry average. Memphis still has Patrick Taylor, who has run for 1,012 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Wake Forest is playing in three consecutive bowl games for the second time in school history.
Armed Forces Bowl
HOUSTON (8-4) VS. ARMY (10-2)
at Fort Worth, 12:30 p.m. PST, ESPN
Army has won eight in a row since an overtime loss to Oklahoma. The Black Knights can finish with 11 wins for the first time in program history. Houston, which will be without injured quarterback D’Eriq King and star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, has lost three of four games since a 7-1 start. Oliver is preparing for the NFL draft. Army, with its triple option, is second in the nation in rushing yards, averaging 296 a game. Cougars sophomore receiver Marquez Stevenson has 67 catches for 947 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dollar General Bowl
BUFFALO (10-3) VS. TROY (9-3)
at Mobile, Ala., 4 p.m. PST, ESPN
Troy is trying to win its fourth straight bowl game and get to 10 wins for the third straight season. The Trojans have won 16 of their last 19 games. Troy’s Hunter Reese has a streak of 20 consecutive games with a tackle for a loss. Buffalo is aiming for its first bowl win in program history. The Bulls have scored a school-record 452 points this season.
Hawaii Bowl
LOUISIANA TECH (7-5) VS. HAWAII (8-5)
at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii’s Cole McDonald has thrown for 300 or more yards seven times this season and he went over 400 yards in three games. His 3,790 passing yards rank fifth nationally and his 35 passing touchdowns rank seventh. Louisiana Tech gives up 193.6 passing yards per game, the 28th-best mark in the nation. Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson is 1.5 sacks away from tying the NCAA career record of 44 held by Terrell Suggs. Ferguson leads the nation in sacks (15.0) and is second in tackles for loss (23.5) this season.