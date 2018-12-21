A look at Saturday's bowl games

Memphis ranks third in the nation in rushing offense, but the Tigers will be without their best running back, All-American Darrell Henderson, who decided to skip the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Henderson’s 1,909 rushing yards rank second nationally and he leads the FBS with 25 total touchdowns and an 8.9-yard-per-carry average. Memphis still has Patrick Taylor, who has run for 1,012 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Wake Forest is playing in three consecutive bowl games for the second time in school history.