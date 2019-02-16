Winning the Daytona 500 is difficult, but repeating the feat is more elusive

“It’s so hard to have the right engine make, the right car manufacturer make, and to have those at the same time,” McMurray said about winning at Daytona. “And you have to be able to finish. The year I won, EGR (Earnhardt Ganassi Racing) had the best plate engines. In that era, the Chevy Impala was one of the best speedway cars. It’s hard to have all those things and then have the luck to go along with it.”