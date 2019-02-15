Genesis Open first round hampered by rain, with more on way for Day 2

The tour’s changes to the FedEx Cup playoffs and payouts for this year will serve the dual purpose of simplifying an often-complicated situation while fattening the bank accounts of the top players. New for 2019 is a $10-million bonus pool, called the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, that will pay the golfer who finishes the regular season with the most FedEx Cup points a $2-million bonus. The No. 2 player will receive $1.5 million, and so on until the 10th-place player will earn $500,000.