Racing! Santa Anita looking at three-day weeks

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 19. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 4th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.37 47.47 1:11.77 1:24.06 1:36.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Erotic 124 5 2 5–hd 7 7 5–1 1–nk Prat 0.70 5 Dr. Troutman 124 4 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 2–nk Maldonado 9.80 3 Fast as Cass 124 3 5 6–1½ 5–1 6–1 3–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 2.80 1 Mr. Magico 124 1 6 7 6–hd 3–hd 4–1 4–½ Pedroza 19.50 8 Soul Beam 124 7 4 4–2 3–hd 4–hd 2–hd 5–8¼ Gutierrez 15.30 7 Asano 120 6 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 6–3 6–6½ Desormeaux 14.70 2 Vander Kelen 124 2 7 3–½ 4–½ 5–½ 7 7 Talamo 9.20

6 EROTIC 3.40 2.60 2.10 5 DR. TROUTMAN 5.60 3.60 3 FAST AS CASS 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $8.44 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-1-8) $167.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $15.80

Winner–Erotic Dbb.g.4 by More Than Ready out of Seeking the Heart, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $190,922 Roulette Pool $250 Exacta Pool $90,593 Superfecta Pool $42,222 Super High Five Pool $3,847 Trifecta Pool $65,016. Scratched–Handsome John.

EROTIC chased between horses early then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in some in the final furlong and got up three wide on the line. DR. TROUTMAN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged into the second turn, inched away again on that turn, kicked clear, drifted out some late and continued gamely. FAST AS CASS chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in past midstretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch and went on willingly late. MR. MAGICO bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, went between foes on the second turn, bumped with a rival when between horses into the stretch, continued inside in the drive and was outfinished. SOUL BEAM stalked outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in between horses in the final furlong, steadied in tight off heels late and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ASANO stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the second turn, continued off the inside leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VANDER KELEN saved ground stalking the pace, was bumped and in a bit tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run of the second, third and fifth finishers but made no change when they ruled the trouble to SOUL BEAM did not alter the original order of finish.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.54 46.29 58.64 1:11.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sturdy One 124 1 2 1–½ 1–4 1–7 1–4½ Fuentes 0.60 4 Todos Santos 122 3 4 4 3–½ 2–1½ 2–5¼ Bejarano 1.80 2 Blooming Hannah 122 2 3 3–½ 4 4 3–¾ Pereira 18.50 5 Party Hostess 122 4 1 2–5 2–2½ 3–½ 4 Roman 4.90

1 STURDY ONE 3.20 2.10 4 TODOS SANTOS 2.40 2 BLOOMING HANNAH

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $7.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $2.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $4.40

Winner–Sturdy One Ch.m.7 by Langfuhr out of Summer Ally Cat, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing and Eddington, Stewart. Mutuel Pool $117,450 Daily Double Pool $27,618 Exacta Pool $46,452 Trifecta Pool $31,776. Claimed–Sturdy One by Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Breakaway Dixie.

STURDY ONE had speed inside, drifted out and dueled off the rail, inched away into the turn, angled in and kicked clear on the bend, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, continued clear under urging past the eighth pole and was under snug hold the final sixteenth. TODOS SANTOS chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. BLOOMING HANNAH saved ground chasing the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. PARTY HOSTESS sent along early, pressed the pace outside the winner then angled in and stalked just off the rail on the turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.17 46.73 59.98 1:07.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Caracortada 124 3 2 2–3 2–4 1–2 1–1¼ Pedroza 2.80 4 Hansen Tale Blues 124 4 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 2–4¾ Roman 2.10 2 Champagne Honey 124 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 3–2¼ Delgadillo 5.60 1 Wilhelmina's Girl 124 1 7 7 7 6–12 4–nk Flores 9.20 6 Whata Flirt 124 6 3 4–3 4–6 4–6 5–3¼ Maldonado 2.00 5 Tempestuous Gal 117 5 6 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–27 Velez 99.20 7 Soprescious 124 7 5 5–2½ 6–1½ 7 7 Figueroa 78.10

3 CARACORTADA 7.60 3.60 3.00 4 HANSEN TALE BLUES 3.60 2.60 2 CHAMPAGNE HONEY 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $14.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1) $20.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-1-6) $602.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $29.25

Winner–Caracortada Ch.m.5 by First Dude out of Doc's Doll, by Out of Place. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. James Gamble (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Lo Hi Stable, Shaw, Ken and Traynor, Robert. Mutuel Pool $167,677 Roulette Pool $67 Daily Double Pool $13,051 Exacta Pool $88,293 Superfecta Pool $44,402 Super High Five Pool $3,159 Trifecta Pool $60,951. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $8.15. Pick Three Pool $35,238.

CARACORTADA had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the turn, inched away in upper stretch, drifted in late and held sway under urging. HANSEN TALE BLUES chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and continued willingly in the drive to close the gap to the winner while clearly second best. CHAMPAGNE HONEY went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held third. WILHELMINA'S GIRL broke slowly, settled inside chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WHATA FLIRT bobbled at the break then again in the opening strides, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. TEMPESTUOUS GAL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SOPRESCIOUS settled three deep then off the rail, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.42 46.43 59.34 1:12.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Time for Suzzie 122 3 2 4–1½ 4–2 3–2 1–nk Bejarano 3.00 1 Bam Bams Lil River 124 1 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–½ 2–2½ Espinoza 3.60 6 Staythirstymyamigo 124 6 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 3–¾ Fuentes 3.40 5 All Tea All Shade 122 5 4 6 6 6 4–4¼ Roman 6.70 4 Blueberry Princess 122 4 5 5–2 5–3½ 5–3½ 5–4¼ Sanchez 10.70 2 Diosa 122 2 6 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 6 Quinonez 2.50

3 TIME FOR SUZZIE 8.00 3.40 2.20 1 BAM BAMS LIL RIVER 5.40 3.00 6 STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-5) $16.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $28.20

Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Featherston, Roger and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $198,223 Roulette Pool $112 Daily Double Pool $13,091 Exacta Pool $94,906 Superfecta Pool $36,964 Trifecta Pool $57,276. Claimed–All Tea All Shade by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $13.05. Pick Three Pool $15,668.

TIME FOR SUZZIE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch and gamely edged the runner-up late. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER sped to the early lead and drifted out, dueled between horses, gained a slim advantage in the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO stalked early then pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and until deep stretch and held third. ALL TEA ALL SHADE chased outside then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence for the turn, went three deep a sixteenth out then put in a late bid at a minor award toward the inside. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS broke a bit slowly, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and lacked a rally. DIOSA hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.74 45.88 1:09.80 1:22.15 1:34.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Snazzy Dresser 124 8 1 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–½ Maldonado 4.10 4 Artie B Good 124 4 7 8 8 7–2½ 6–1 2–1½ Fuentes 3.10 7 Encumbered 124 7 3 3–2 3–2 3–2 3–1 3–¾ Gutierrez 3.60 1 Malibu Music 124 1 4 6–½ 7–3½ 5–1½ 5–hd 4–nk Espinoza 3.00 3 Bird Is the Word 124 3 8 7–3 6–hd 6–½ 7–7 5–½ Flores 7.10 6 Silver Summer 124 6 2 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 6–½ Figueroa 60.70 2 Van Cortlandt 117 2 5 4–2 4–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 7–6½ Velez 13.10 5 Point Guard 124 5 6 5–1½ 5–1 8 8 8 Pedroza 12.50

8 SNAZZY DRESSER 10.20 5.20 4.00 4 ARTIE B GOOD 4.40 3.00 7 ENCUMBERED 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $44.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $19.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-1) $16.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-1-3) $232.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $31.00

Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.4 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $277,013 Roulette Pool $102 Daily Double Pool $19,291 Exacta Pool $156,696 Superfecta Pool $82,475 Super High Five Pool $3,575 Trifecta Pool $109,933. Claimed–Artie B Good by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Encumbered by Alvernaz, Grant, Ribeiro, Steve and Radley, Equine, Inc. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $36.90. Pick Three Pool $24,122. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3-3-3-8) 873 tickets with 4 correct paid $66.00. Pick Four Pool $75,477. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)16-2-9-10-8) 5 correct paid $9,392.15. Pick Five Pool $200,208. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/6-1/3-3-3-8) 1234 tickets with 5 correct paid $203.30. Pick Five Pool $291,699.

SNAZZY DRESSER had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. ARTIE B GOOD angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well. ENCUMBERED stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was between foes in midstretch and again in deep stretch and held third. MALIBU MUSIC stalked the pace inside, split foes then was outside a rival on the second turn, was in tight off heels past the eighth pole and was edged for the show between foes late. BIRD IS THE WORD broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SILVER SUMMER angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick while drifting in some in deep stretch. VAN CORTLANDT saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive then went outside a rival nearing the wire. POINT GUARD stalked outside a rival, dropped back between foes then alongside a foe on the second turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.44 45.10 1:10.86 1:24.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Matriculate 122 8 4 3–hd 3–2 1–1 1–1¾ Pereira 3.00 4 Kochees 122 4 1 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 2–hd Gutierrez 2.50 7 Original Intent 122 7 7 8 8 6–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 28.50 3 Big Shanty 124 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 4–1¼ Prat 5.80 5 Clear the Mine 124 5 8 4–1½ 4–2 3–hd 5–2¼ Figueroa 10.20 6 Holland Road 124 6 6 6–3 6–3 7–2½ 6–nk Gryder 23.80 1 Monydontspenitself 122 1 5 2–1 2–½ 4–1½ 7–2¼ Talamo 2.00 2 Could Be the One 122 2 2 7–5 7–6 8 8 Delgadillo 45.30

8 MATRICULATE 8.00 3.80 3.00 4 KOCHEES 3.80 3.20 7 ORIGINAL INTENT 8.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $9.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $46.40 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $13.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-3) $71.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-3-5) $2,208.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $56.80

Winner–Matriculate B.g.7 by Lucky Pulpit out of Sunny Days Ahead, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harold E. Larson (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $311,779 Roulette Pool $364 Daily Double Pool $32,500 Exacta Pool $186,739 Superfecta Pool $101,492 Super High Five Pool $5,787 Trifecta Pool $137,577. Claimed–Monydontspenitself by Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $45.45. Pick Three Pool $27,604.

MATRICULATE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under a left handed crack of the whip in midstretch and won clear under steady handling. KOCHEES chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished with interest to edge a rival for the place. ORIGINAL INTENT unhurried off the rail early, angled in and saved ground, came out into the stretch, split foes past midstretch and again late and was edged for second. BIG SHANTY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share late. CLEAR THE MINE stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. HOLLAND ROAD chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, found the fence in the stretch and weakened. MONYDONTSPENITSELF sent inside then came out early, dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn and weakened in the drive. COULD BE THE ONE settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.34 47.06 1:11.30 1:23.62 1:35.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Madaket Sunset 122 6 3 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–6¼ Bejarano 3.10 4 Cynthiana 122 3 4 6 6 5–1½ 2–1 2–hd Prat 3.40 1 Equal Measure 116 1 2 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–¾ Roman 34.30 2 Halo Darlin 124 2 5 3–1 3–1½ 4–hd 4–1 4–nk Desormeaux 1.20 6 Sweet Connie Girl 124 5 6 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 5–12¾ Ocampo 11.00 5 Anonymously 116 4 1 1–2½ 1–1 1–hd 5–½ 6 Fuentes 5.00

7 MADAKET SUNSET 8.20 4.40 3.20 4 CYNTHIANA 4.60 2.80 1 EQUAL MEASURE 8.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $16.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-2) $33.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $61.90

Winner–Madaket Sunset Grr.f.4 by Point of Entry out of Red Hot Buddha, by Buddha. Bred by Popatop, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $233,659 Roulette Pool $86 Daily Double Pool $29,151 Exacta Pool $96,978 Superfecta Pool $45,568 Trifecta Pool $65,522. Scratched–Operandi. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $41.80. Pick Three Pool $34,418.

MADAKET SUNSET angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging then drew off while drifting out. CYNTHIANA was in a good position chasing the pace a bit off the rail then between foes to the stretch and edged a rival for the place. EQUAL MEASURE saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals in the drive and was edged for second inside. HALO DARLIN close up stalking the pace off the rail then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SWEET CONNIE GIRL chased three deep, fell back and angled in some on the second turn, came out a bit in the drive and also was outfinished for a minor share. ANONYMOUSLY sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.06 48.70 1:14.76 1:28.08 1:41.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Royal Insider 124 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 1–½ 1–1¾ Bejarano 0.40 4 Blue Skye Jade 117 4 3 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 2–1 2–ns Velez 10.50 8 Derby Storm 117 8 1 3–2 3–1½ 3–5 3–4 3–3¼ Diaz, Jr. 8.90 7 Palace Sage 124 7 7 4–1 4–4 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ Roman 8.00 3 Meadway 124 3 4 6–2 7–5 6–hd 6–3½ 5–2¼ Flores 32.90 2 Temple View 124 2 5 5–1½ 5–1 4–hd 5–½ 6–12 Vergara, Jr. 66.40 1 Jonathantoquick 124 1 6 7–4 6–½ 7–3 7–2 7–2¾ Gutierrez 6.30 6 Groucho 124 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Fuentes 46.40

5 ROYAL INSIDER 2.80 2.40 2.10 4 BLUE SKYE JADE 5.40 4.00 8 DERBY STORM 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-7) $10.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-8-7-3) $490.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8) $14.60

Winner–Royal Insider B.g.3 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $296,075 Roulette Pool $257 Daily Double Pool $84,993 Exacta Pool $178,993 Superfecta Pool $98,649 Super High Five Pool $17,193 Trifecta Pool $138,635. Claimed–Royal Insider by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms, Besecker, Joseph and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $142,476. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-8-7-5) 3555 tickets with 4 correct paid $77.30. Pick Four Pool $360,346. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-8-7-5) 482 tickets with 5 correct paid $300.15. Pick Five Pool $189,571. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-8-8-7-5) 88 tickets with 6 correct paid $460.98. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $75,942. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $123,586.

ROYAL INSIDER stalked off the rail then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled under urging in the final furlong and edged away late. BLUE SKYE JADE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner late and just held second. DERBY STORM pulled outside rivals while stalking the early pace, bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly outside the runner-up late. PALACE SAGE hopped slightly at the start, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MEADWAY chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TEMPLE VIEW saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. JONATHANTOQUICK settled off the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked a further response. GROUCHO a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out into the stretch, angled in some in midstretch and also lacked a response in the drive.