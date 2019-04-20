Racing! Santa Anita looking at three-day weeks

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
It should come as no surprise to anyone, but Santa Anita has canceled the next five Thursdays of racing because of a shortage of horses. The news was first reported by Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form. You can read his story here.
Steve quotes Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group, in his story.
What’s interesting, however, is the track hasn’t announced it just yet. What that tells me is there is some wiggle room in that plan. It’s my guess that the decision was very close and no one wanted to shut all the doors.
In fact, as of late Friday night, the Santa Anita website still has racing set for next Thursday, eight races starting at 1 p.m.
There is no doubt that a lot of horses went back East, especially to Keeneland. Ben Hoffman, racing secretary at the Lexington track, told us that he thought at least 60 horses from Southern California were at his track.
Now, the question remains how many come home and how many go on to Churchill Downs.
If the cancellations become official — maybe they are waiting for the stewards who seem to take forever on photo finishes to make it official — there would be three more Thursdays left (June 6, 13 and 20) before the track is scheduled to end its meeting on June 23. No idea what happens there, although I’d take the under, as in three-day weeks.
All of this will become clear soon, say, by next Thursday.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the West Coast Handicapping Report and the East Coast Handicapping Report. The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the second at Santa Anita. Rob, take it away.
“Only a field of five, $25,000 claimers going a mile, but a lesson in here nonetheless. Top selection is DIAMOND BLITZ (#4). Whether looking at a sprint, or a route as we come across here, when a field looks to have multiple front-runners, it’s often a great time to find the winner. Many like to reason, ‘There’s too much early speed, it’ll set up for a closer,’ but the process needs to begin with: Is there a front-runner who’s simply quicker than the others? If the answer is yes, this is often an advantageous situation. Here’s why: When one front-runner can actually hit the front end without running eyeball to eyeball with other pace setters, they can turn the others in ‘chasers,’ forcing the others to do something they’re not accustomed to doing — race in behind another. When that’s the case, they’ll often spit the bit, just not comfortable, while back up top, our front-runner is finding an instant swagger, because horses are herd animals by nature, content to run alongside others. So, when able to hit the front end, they can gain an instant swagger ‘leading the pack.’ PALLADIUM (#2) is the stablemate to the top choice, and he offers an off-the-pace effort, sitting midpack before running on late, giving us contrary running styles to capture this event, always a nice angle to use. Also note, just because Kent Desormeaux rides this one for his brother, it doesn’t mean this is the more well meant of the two. Oftentimes an owner will make a request, and it has nothing to do with intentions of ability of the runners from the same barn.
“Hot/Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Negative Notes: 5 Poppy C Note — Do not believe he’s quick enough early, nor late, certainly not the best combination to be backing.
“TOP PICK: DIAMOND BLITZ (#4 5-2 Bejarano)
“SECOND CHOICE: PALLADIUM (#2 9-5 Desormeaux)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com
Santa Anita review
We mentioned Friday morning that there really wasn’t much to look at on the eight-race card. And we haven’t changed our mind. Move along, nothing to see here.
Santa Anita preview
The impressive thing about Saturday’s card is the field size, especially considering how bad last weekend’s cards were. (Sunday’s card this week isn’t great but not the disaster of the previous Sunday.) There is one race Saturday with 11 starters and three with 10, one with nine and two with eight. Of course, it wouldn’t be Santa Anita if the stakes race didn’t have a tiny field.
The Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes is for horses going 6½ furlongs on the dirt. The slight favorite, at 9-5, is Dr. Dorr for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Joe Talamo. The 6-year-old is five for 16 lifetime. His last race was on March 30 when he finished second in the San Carlos. Previously, he had been off since a fifth at the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.
The 2-1 second choice is Kanthaka for Jerry Hollendorfer and Flavien Prat. He was third in the San Carlos last out. He gets Prat back in the saddle, who has won twice for. Kanthaka, at 4 years old, is three for nine lifetime.
There are four turf races Saturday, the first, fourth, sixth and eighth. The fourth is five furlongs, the rest are a mile.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 11, five, eight, 10 (four also eligible), five, nine, eight, 10, 10.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes, or races worth more $100,000 or more Saturday. All times PDT.
12:12 Laurel (5): $100,000 Frank Whiteley Jr. Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lewisfield (5-2)
12:42 Laurel (6): $100,000 King T. Leatherbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bavaro (3-1)
12:55 Charles Town (8): $100,000 Robert Hilton Memorial, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Federal Case (9-5)
1:09 Aqueduct (6): $100,000 Woodhaven Stakes, 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Forty Under (9-5)
1:12 Laurel (7): $100,000 Primonetta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ms Locust Point (2-1)
1:42 Laurel (8): $100,000 Dahlia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: La Moneda (2-1)
1:51 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sly Beauty (9-5)
2:01 Charles Town (10): $100,000 Dance to Bristol Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lake Ponchatrain (2-1)
2:12 Laurel (9): $125,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Las Setas (7-5)
2:15 Aqueduct (8): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Park Avenue Division), N.Y.-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Newly Minted (8-5)
2:20 Oaklawn (7): $100,000 Rainbow Stakes, Ark-breds 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Tapit Star (8-5)
2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Favorite: Zulu Alpha (8-5)
2:37 Charles Town (11): Grade 2 $1 million Charles Town Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: War Story (7-2)
2:42 Laurel (10): $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles Favorite: Alwaysmining (1-5)
2:48 Aqueduct (9): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Times Square Division), N.Y.-breds 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Blindwillie McTell (2-1)
3:12 Laurel (11): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cordmaker (9-5)
3:12 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Dr. Dorr (9-5)
3:25 Oaklawn (9): $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye J (1-2)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 10 FABIOLLA (7/2)
One of my favorite handicapping angles is first time European debut runners on turf like we see Saturday, a 5-furlong turf race for maidens. These horses tend to have a lot of class and can offer great value when they race stateside for the first time. Fabiolla debuts for trainer Jack Carava with Tyler Baze riding. Tyler is winning 40% for Carava, going two of five at the meet. Carava is also winning 33% when shipping. First start since November of last year and the horse is 7/2 morning line and should drift higher in what looks to be a wide open race. My selections for this race for exotic bets are 10, 1, 12, 4.
Friday’s result: Vander Kelen did not use that early speed with Talamo sitting third most of the race. Turning into the stretch it looked like we may get a late run but the horse had nothing and finished dead last. Even without any bumping at the top of the stretch, the horse had nothing. Looked great on paper and that was about it! My other selections ran first, second, third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 7 Fast Thinking (4-1)
This freshman gelding debuts in a fairly soft spot and worked better than his two moderate 12.8 gate drills indicates. He was under restraint during the final 1/16 of first drill when neck best over workmate and displayed a long stride under a hand ride when easily best over his company in second drill. He draws comfortable outside post. I suggest a win bet and a 4-7 exacta box with Secretary of Defense, the 2-1 morning-line favorite who was much improved in his second 12.5 work.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 19.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.37 47.47 1:11.77 1:24.06 1:36.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Erotic
|124
|5
|2
|5–hd
|7
|7
|5–1
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.70
|5
|Dr. Troutman
|124
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–nk
|Maldonado
|9.80
|3
|Fast as Cass
|124
|3
|5
|6–1½
|5–1
|6–1
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|2.80
|1
|Mr. Magico
|124
|1
|6
|7
|6–hd
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|Pedroza
|19.50
|8
|Soul Beam
|124
|7
|4
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|5–8¼
|Gutierrez
|15.30
|7
|Asano
|120
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|6–3
|6–6½
|Desormeaux
|14.70
|2
|Vander Kelen
|124
|2
|7
|3–½
|4–½
|5–½
|7
|7
|Talamo
|9.20
|6
|EROTIC
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|DR. TROUTMAN
|5.60
|3.60
|3
|FAST AS CASS
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$8.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-3-1-8)
|$167.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$15.80
Winner–Erotic Dbb.g.4 by More Than Ready out of Seeking the Heart, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $190,922 Roulette Pool $250 Exacta Pool $90,593 Superfecta Pool $42,222 Super High Five Pool $3,847 Trifecta Pool $65,016. Scratched–Handsome John.
EROTIC chased between horses early then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in some in the final furlong and got up three wide on the line. DR. TROUTMAN sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged into the second turn, inched away again on that turn, kicked clear, drifted out some late and continued gamely. FAST AS CASS chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in past midstretch, rallied between foes in deep stretch and went on willingly late. MR. MAGICO bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, went between foes on the second turn, bumped with a rival when between horses into the stretch, continued inside in the drive and was outfinished. SOUL BEAM stalked outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in between horses in the final furlong, steadied in tight off heels late and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ASANO stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the second turn, continued off the inside leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. VANDER KELEN saved ground stalking the pace, was bumped and in a bit tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run of the second, third and fifth finishers but made no change when they ruled the trouble to SOUL BEAM did not alter the original order of finish.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.54 46.29 58.64 1:11.92
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sturdy One
|124
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–4
|1–7
|1–4½
|Fuentes
|0.60
|4
|Todos Santos
|122
|3
|4
|4
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–5¼
|Bejarano
|1.80
|2
|Blooming Hannah
|122
|2
|3
|3–½
|4
|4
|3–¾
|Pereira
|18.50
|5
|Party Hostess
|122
|4
|1
|2–5
|2–2½
|3–½
|4
|Roman
|4.90
|1
|STURDY ONE
|3.20
|2.10
|4
|TODOS SANTOS
|2.40
|2
|BLOOMING HANNAH
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$2.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$4.40
Winner–Sturdy One Ch.m.7 by Langfuhr out of Summer Ally Cat, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by Gustav Schickedanz (ON). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing and Eddington, Stewart. Mutuel Pool $117,450 Daily Double Pool $27,618 Exacta Pool $46,452 Trifecta Pool $31,776. Claimed–Sturdy One by Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Breakaway Dixie.
STURDY ONE had speed inside, drifted out and dueled off the rail, inched away into the turn, angled in and kicked clear on the bend, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, continued clear under urging past the eighth pole and was under snug hold the final sixteenth. TODOS SANTOS chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. BLOOMING HANNAH saved ground chasing the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. PARTY HOSTESS sent along early, pressed the pace outside the winner then angled in and stalked just off the rail on the turn and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.17 46.73 59.98 1:07.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Caracortada
|124
|3
|2
|2–3
|2–4
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Pedroza
|2.80
|4
|Hansen Tale Blues
|124
|4
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–4¾
|Roman
|2.10
|2
|Champagne Honey
|124
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–2¼
|Delgadillo
|5.60
|1
|Wilhelmina's Girl
|124
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6–12
|4–nk
|Flores
|9.20
|6
|Whata Flirt
|124
|6
|3
|4–3
|4–6
|4–6
|5–3¼
|Maldonado
|2.00
|5
|Tempestuous Gal
|117
|5
|6
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–27
|Velez
|99.20
|7
|Soprescious
|124
|7
|5
|5–2½
|6–1½
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|78.10
|3
|CARACORTADA
|7.60
|3.60
|3.00
|4
|HANSEN TALE BLUES
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|CHAMPAGNE HONEY
|4.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$14.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1)
|$20.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-1-6)
|$602.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2)
|$29.25
Winner–Caracortada Ch.m.5 by First Dude out of Doc's Doll, by Out of Place. Bred by Dr. & Mrs. James Gamble (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Lo Hi Stable, Shaw, Ken and Traynor, Robert. Mutuel Pool $167,677 Roulette Pool $67 Daily Double Pool $13,051 Exacta Pool $88,293 Superfecta Pool $44,402 Super High Five Pool $3,159 Trifecta Pool $60,951. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $8.15. Pick Three Pool $35,238.
CARACORTADA had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the turn, inched away in upper stretch, drifted in late and held sway under urging. HANSEN TALE BLUES chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and continued willingly in the drive to close the gap to the winner while clearly second best. CHAMPAGNE HONEY went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and held third. WILHELMINA'S GIRL broke slowly, settled inside chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WHATA FLIRT bobbled at the break then again in the opening strides, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. TEMPESTUOUS GAL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, angled in on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. SOPRESCIOUS settled three deep then off the rail, dropped back outside a rival on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.42 46.43 59.34 1:12.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Time for Suzzie
|122
|3
|2
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–2
|1–nk
|Bejarano
|3.00
|1
|Bam Bams Lil River
|124
|1
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|1–½
|2–2½
|Espinoza
|3.60
|6
|Staythirstymyamigo
|124
|6
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|3.40
|5
|All Tea All Shade
|122
|5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4–4¼
|Roman
|6.70
|4
|Blueberry Princess
|122
|4
|5
|5–2
|5–3½
|5–3½
|5–4¼
|Sanchez
|10.70
|2
|Diosa
|122
|2
|6
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|6
|Quinonez
|2.50
|3
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|8.00
|3.40
|2.20
|1
|BAM BAMS LIL RIVER
|5.40
|3.00
|6
|STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO
|3.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$14.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-5)
|$16.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$28.20
Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Featherston, Roger and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $198,223 Roulette Pool $112 Daily Double Pool $13,091 Exacta Pool $94,906 Superfecta Pool $36,964 Trifecta Pool $57,276. Claimed–All Tea All Shade by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $13.05. Pick Three Pool $15,668.
TIME FOR SUZZIE between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under urging in midstretch and gamely edged the runner-up late. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER sped to the early lead and drifted out, dueled between horses, gained a slim advantage in the stretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO stalked early then pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and until deep stretch and held third. ALL TEA ALL SHADE chased outside then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence for the turn, went three deep a sixteenth out then put in a late bid at a minor award toward the inside. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS broke a bit slowly, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and lacked a rally. DIOSA hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.74 45.88 1:09.80 1:22.15 1:34.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Snazzy Dresser
|124
|8
|1
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|4.10
|4
|Artie B Good
|124
|4
|7
|8
|8
|7–2½
|6–1
|2–1½
|Fuentes
|3.10
|7
|Encumbered
|124
|7
|3
|3–2
|3–2
|3–2
|3–1
|3–¾
|Gutierrez
|3.60
|1
|Malibu Music
|124
|1
|4
|6–½
|7–3½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|3.00
|3
|Bird Is the Word
|124
|3
|8
|7–3
|6–hd
|6–½
|7–7
|5–½
|Flores
|7.10
|6
|Silver Summer
|124
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|6–½
|Figueroa
|60.70
|2
|Van Cortlandt
|117
|2
|5
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–6½
|Velez
|13.10
|5
|Point Guard
|124
|5
|6
|5–1½
|5–1
|8
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|12.50
|8
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|10.20
|5.20
|4.00
|4
|ARTIE B GOOD
|4.40
|3.00
|7
|ENCUMBERED
|3.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$44.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$19.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-1)
|$16.82
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-1-3)
|$232.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7)
|$31.00
Winner–Snazzy Dresser Dbb.g.4 by Soldat out of Treasured Freedom, by Open Forum. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock International, Inc (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Robert Gleckman. Mutuel Pool $277,013 Roulette Pool $102 Daily Double Pool $19,291 Exacta Pool $156,696 Superfecta Pool $82,475 Super High Five Pool $3,575 Trifecta Pool $109,933. Claimed–Artie B Good by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Encumbered by Alvernaz, Grant, Ribeiro, Steve and Radley, Equine, Inc. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $36.90. Pick Three Pool $24,122. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3-3-3-8) 873 tickets with 4 correct paid $66.00. Pick Four Pool $75,477. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)16-2-9-10-8) 5 correct paid $9,392.15. Pick Five Pool $200,208. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/6-1/3-3-3-8) 1234 tickets with 5 correct paid $203.30. Pick Five Pool $291,699.
SNAZZY DRESSER had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. ARTIE B GOOD angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished well. ENCUMBERED stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was between foes in midstretch and again in deep stretch and held third. MALIBU MUSIC stalked the pace inside, split foes then was outside a rival on the second turn, was in tight off heels past the eighth pole and was edged for the show between foes late. BIRD IS THE WORD broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SILVER SUMMER angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick while drifting in some in deep stretch. VAN CORTLANDT saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the drive then went outside a rival nearing the wire. POINT GUARD stalked outside a rival, dropped back between foes then alongside a foe on the second turn and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.44 45.10 1:10.86 1:24.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Matriculate
|122
|8
|4
|3–hd
|3–2
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|3.00
|4
|Kochees
|122
|4
|1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|2–hd
|Gutierrez
|2.50
|7
|Original Intent
|122
|7
|7
|8
|8
|6–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|28.50
|3
|Big Shanty
|124
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|5.80
|5
|Clear the Mine
|124
|5
|8
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–hd
|5–2¼
|Figueroa
|10.20
|6
|Holland Road
|124
|6
|6
|6–3
|6–3
|7–2½
|6–nk
|Gryder
|23.80
|1
|Monydontspenitself
|122
|1
|5
|2–1
|2–½
|4–1½
|7–2¼
|Talamo
|2.00
|2
|Could Be the One
|122
|2
|2
|7–5
|7–6
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|45.30
|8
|MATRICULATE
|8.00
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|KOCHEES
|3.80
|3.20
|7
|ORIGINAL INTENT
|8.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$9.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$46.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$13.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-3)
|$71.10
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-3-5)
|$2,208.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7)
|$56.80
Winner–Matriculate B.g.7 by Lucky Pulpit out of Sunny Days Ahead, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Harold E. Larson (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $311,779 Roulette Pool $364 Daily Double Pool $32,500 Exacta Pool $186,739 Superfecta Pool $101,492 Super High Five Pool $5,787 Trifecta Pool $137,577. Claimed–Monydontspenitself by Hollendorfer, LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-8) paid $45.45. Pick Three Pool $27,604.
MATRICULATE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under a left handed crack of the whip in midstretch and won clear under steady handling. KOCHEES chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished with interest to edge a rival for the place. ORIGINAL INTENT unhurried off the rail early, angled in and saved ground, came out into the stretch, split foes past midstretch and again late and was edged for second. BIG SHANTY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share late. CLEAR THE MINE stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. HOLLAND ROAD chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, found the fence in the stretch and weakened. MONYDONTSPENITSELF sent inside then came out early, dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn and weakened in the drive. COULD BE THE ONE settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.34 47.06 1:11.30 1:23.62 1:35.72
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Madaket Sunset
|122
|6
|3
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–6¼
|Bejarano
|3.10
|4
|Cynthiana
|122
|3
|4
|6
|6
|5–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|Prat
|3.40
|1
|Equal Measure
|116
|1
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–¾
|Roman
|34.30
|2
|Halo Darlin
|124
|2
|5
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–nk
|Desormeaux
|1.20
|6
|Sweet Connie Girl
|124
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|5–12¾
|Ocampo
|11.00
|5
|Anonymously
|116
|4
|1
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–hd
|5–½
|6
|Fuentes
|5.00
|7
|MADAKET SUNSET
|8.20
|4.40
|3.20
|4
|CYNTHIANA
|4.60
|2.80
|1
|EQUAL MEASURE
|8.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$16.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-2)
|$33.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$61.90
Winner–Madaket Sunset Grr.f.4 by Point of Entry out of Red Hot Buddha, by Buddha. Bred by Popatop, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC and Calara Farms. Mutuel Pool $233,659 Roulette Pool $86 Daily Double Pool $29,151 Exacta Pool $96,978 Superfecta Pool $45,568 Trifecta Pool $65,522. Scratched–Operandi.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-8-7) paid $41.80. Pick Three Pool $34,418.
MADAKET SUNSET angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging then drew off while drifting out. CYNTHIANA was in a good position chasing the pace a bit off the rail then between foes to the stretch and edged a rival for the place. EQUAL MEASURE saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals in the drive and was edged for second inside. HALO DARLIN close up stalking the pace off the rail then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. SWEET CONNIE GIRL chased three deep, fell back and angled in some on the second turn, came out a bit in the drive and also was outfinished for a minor share. ANONYMOUSLY sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.06 48.70 1:14.76 1:28.08 1:41.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Royal Insider
|124
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Bejarano
|0.40
|4
|Blue Skye Jade
|117
|4
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|2–ns
|Velez
|10.50
|8
|Derby Storm
|117
|8
|1
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–5
|3–4
|3–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.90
|7
|Palace Sage
|124
|7
|7
|4–1
|4–4
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|Roman
|8.00
|3
|Meadway
|124
|3
|4
|6–2
|7–5
|6–hd
|6–3½
|5–2¼
|Flores
|32.90
|2
|Temple View
|124
|2
|5
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–12
|Vergara, Jr.
|66.40
|1
|Jonathantoquick
|124
|1
|6
|7–4
|6–½
|7–3
|7–2
|7–2¾
|Gutierrez
|6.30
|6
|Groucho
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|46.40
|5
|ROYAL INSIDER
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|BLUE SKYE JADE
|5.40
|4.00
|8
|DERBY STORM
|3.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$14.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$7.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-7)
|$10.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-8-7-3)
|$490.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-8)
|$14.60
Winner–Royal Insider B.g.3 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $296,075 Roulette Pool $257 Daily Double Pool $84,993 Exacta Pool $178,993 Superfecta Pool $98,649 Super High Five Pool $17,193 Trifecta Pool $138,635. Claimed–Royal Insider by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms, Besecker, Joseph and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-7-5) paid $11.50. Pick Three Pool $142,476. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-8-7-5) 3555 tickets with 4 correct paid $77.30. Pick Four Pool $360,346. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-8-7-5) 482 tickets with 5 correct paid $300.15. Pick Five Pool $189,571. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-8-8-7-5) 88 tickets with 6 correct paid $460.98. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $75,942. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $123,586.
ROYAL INSIDER stalked off the rail then bid between horses on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled under urging in the final furlong and edged away late. BLUE SKYE JADE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not match the winner late and just held second. DERBY STORM pulled outside rivals while stalking the early pace, bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly outside the runner-up late. PALACE SAGE hopped slightly at the start, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MEADWAY chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. TEMPLE VIEW saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally. JONATHANTOQUICK settled off the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch and again in upper stretch and lacked a further response. GROUCHO a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out into the stretch, angled in some in midstretch and also lacked a response in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,309
|$497,544
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,485,439
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,548,557
|TOTAL
|3,309
|$6,531,540
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, April 20.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 41-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Weather Market
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Michael Pender
|12-1
|2
|Y Not Sizzle
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|3
|Goodtingscominpink
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|4
|Lucky Lately
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|5
|Stylin Ocean
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|6
|Peace Pipe
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|7
|Whoa Nessie
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|8
|Spanish Channel
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|111
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|9
|Probable
|Ignacio Puglisi
|118
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|10
|Info's Treasure
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|11
|Radish
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ack
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|25,000
|2
|Palladium
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-5
|25,000
|3
|Handsome John
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Diamond Blitz
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|25,000
|5
|Poppy's C Note
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Librado Barocio
|10-1
|25,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Doheny Beach
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|25,000
|2
|Outlaw
|Evin Roman
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|25,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Starship Chewy
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|10-1
|25,000
|5
|Malibu Magic
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|30-1
|25,000
|6
|Union Station
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Eoin G. Harty
|2-1
|25,000
|7
|Mr Classical
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|25,000
|8
|Mongolian Empire
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Catch the Eye
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|2
|Moreisbetter
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|3
|Runaway Luck
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
|4
|Flower Point
|Flavien Prat
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|Noble Goddess
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|6
|Twinkle Dream
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|7
|Virginia Hall
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|8
|Road Rager
|Evin Roman
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|9
|Pricing
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Thomas F. Proctor
|4-1
|10
|Fabiolla
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|11
|Gallantlystreaming
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|12
|Holly Hundy
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|13
|Vangogo
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|14
|Shanghai Truffles
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dr. Dorr
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|2
|Cistron
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|3
|All Out Blitz
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1
|4
|Zatter
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|5
|Kanthaka
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Battleground State
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|2
|Confidentially
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|3
|Don't Blame Judy
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|4
|Querelle
|Kent Desormeaux
|116
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|5
|Tammy's Window
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|40,000
|6
|Tiny Tina
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|7
|Catoca
|Mike Smith
|124
|Anna Meah
|4-1
|8
|Mongolian Window
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|9
|Party Dancer
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reinahermosa
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|15-1
|12,500
|2
|Chay Up and Away
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Paul G. Aguirre
|5-1
|12,500
|3
|Purdue
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Eddie Truman
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Mousey Mousey
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Robert Gilker
|30-1
|12,500
|5
|Tiz Toffee
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Alfredo Marquez
|2-1
|12,500
|6
|Heloise
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|12,500
|7
|Crackling Bread
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|12,500
|8
|Copper Cowgirl
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Patricia Harrington
|6-1
|12,500
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Heart of the Nile
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|20-1
|2
|Space Talk
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Anna Meah
|7-2
|3
|Peter's Kitten
|Flavien Prat
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|4
|Watheeqa
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|5
|Mischief Miss
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|6
|Sapphire Kid
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Matthew Chew
|10-1
|7
|Merger Arbitrage
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|8
|Stradella Road
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Gary Stute
|3-1
|9
|Trustini
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|10
|Lady Mamba
|Mike Smith
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Elite Motion
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Kathy Walsh
|8-1
|30,000
|2
|Carribean Colours
|Israel Ocampo
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|8-1
|30,000
|3
|Fort Dodge
|Evin Roman
|118
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|12-1
|30,000
|4
|Victor's Show
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Eoin G. Harty
|3-1
|30,000
|5
|Mighty Elijah
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|30,000
|6
|Rac
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|30,000
|7
|Great Commission
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
|30,000
|8
|Senditlikechilly
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|9
|Wicken Fen
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-2
|30,000
|10
|Harliss
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|7-2
|30,000