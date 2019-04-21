Racing! Santa Anita increases its purse structure

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 20. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.60 1:10.70 1:23.15 1:35.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Whoa Nessie 124 5 2 2–2 2–2 2–1 1–hd 1–hd Mn Garcia 15.70 4 Lucky Lately 118 2 1 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 2–¾ Van Dyke 0.80 2 Y Not Sizzle 118 1 7 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ 4–2 3–2¼ Gryder 10.50 5 Stylin Ocean 118 3 3 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 3–hd 4–1½ Espinoza 4.70 6 Peace Pipe 124 4 8 8–3 7–1 5–hd 5–½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 44.70 8 Spanish Channel 111 6 4 6–1 5–hd 6–2½ 6–2 6–1 Diaz, Jr. 22.30 10 Info's Treasure 111 8 9 9 9 8–hd 8–12 7–1½ Velez 112.80 11 Radish 124 9 5 7–hd 8–2 7–3½ 7–4 8–26 Gutierrez 3.30 9 Probable 118 7 6 5–½ 6–½ 9 9 9 Puglisi 62.10

7 WHOA NESSIE 33.40 8.80 7.00 4 LUCKY LATELY 2.60 2.20 2 Y NOT SIZZLE 5.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $45.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-5) $68.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $134.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-2-5-6) Carryover $1,401

Winner–Whoa Nessie B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,750 Roulette Pool $377 Exacta Pool $117,491 Superfecta Pool $50,477 Trifecta Pool $72,705 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,836. Scratched–Goodtingscominpink, Weather Market.

WHOA NESSIE stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch, took a short lead under urging, battled outside that one in the final furlong and gamely prevailed three deep on the line. LUCKY LATELY had good early speed and tugged on the lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back to a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely between foes late. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with interest inside. STYLIN OCEAN chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not quite generate the needed late kick. PEACE PIPE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside in deep stretch and lacked the necessary rally. SPANISH CHANNEL between foes early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. INFO'S TREASURE broke slowly, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. RADISH four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.78 48.19 1:13.72 1:27.46 1:41.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Palladium 124 2 5 5 5 5 5 1–ns Desormeaux 2.40 5 Poppy's C Note 122 5 4 4–6 4–6 1–1 1–½ 2–1 Fuentes 13.60 1 Ack 122 1 1 3–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–nk Maldonado 2.20 4 Diamond Blitz 122 4 2 1–1 1–hd 2–1 2–2 4–4 Bejarano 1.20 3 Handsome John 122 3 3 2–1½ 2–½ 4–3½ 4–hd 5 Roman 13.50

2 PALLADIUM 6.80 3.60 2.60 5 POPPY'S C NOTE 7.40 3.60 1 ACK 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $149.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $22.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $29.65

Winner–Palladium Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Lilies So Fair, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & DavidThorner (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Erich R. Brehm, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $142,121 Daily Double Pool $36,072 Exacta Pool $56,992 Trifecta Pool $39,537. Claimed–Ack by Williams, Joe Lynn and Martin, Harley. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.

PALLADIUM bobbled some at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride in the final furlong, lugged in some in deep stretch and just got up in the final stride. POPPY'S C NOTE four wide early, chased off the rail, bid again four wide leaving the backstretch, took the lead three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn, inched away, bore out five wide into the stretch, angled in outside a foe to battle on a short lead in midstretch, edged away from that one in deep stretch and was edged on the line. ACK came off the rail into the backstretch, bid three deep between foes nearing the half mile pole, stalked outside a rival on the second turn and edged a rival for the show. DIAMOND BLITZ had speed between horses then inched away leaving the first turn, dueled between rivals leaving the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. HANDSOME JOHN dueled between rivals then stalked inside, re-bid along the fence leaving the backstretch, tracked inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.73 49.11 1:13.81 1:26.57 1:40.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 DQ–Outlaw 124 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–hd Roman 1.60 8 Mongolian Empire 119 8 4 5–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–3 2–2¾ Fuentes 5.50 7 Mr Classical 124 7 2 2–½ 2–3 2–3½ 2–2½ 3–½ Mn Garcia 3.00 6 Union Station 118 6 8 8 5–½ 5–4½ 4–3½ 4–6¼ Bejarano 2.80 3 Captain N. Barron 117 3 5 4–2 3–½ 4–hd 5–4 5–1½ Velez 12.50 5 Malibu Magic 124 5 6 6–hd 7–1½ 6–4 6–3 6–1¼ Payeras 72.70 1 Doheny Beach 117 1 3 3–½ 6–½ 7–3 7–8 7–14½ Diaz, Jr. 34.60 4 Starship Chewy 124 4 7 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Vergara, Jr. 34.70

8 MONGOLIAN EMPIRE 13.00 6.00 3.60 2 DQ–OUTLAW 3.00 2.40 7 MR CLASSICAL 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $21.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-6) $18.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-6-3) $458.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7) $48.50

Winner–Mongolian Empire B.f.4 by Americain out of Call Intersepted, by Eavesdropper. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $180,780 Roulette Pool $358 Daily Double Pool $17,290 Exacta Pool $98,966 Superfecta Pool $48,437 Super High Five Pool $3,426 Trifecta Pool $68,601. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Outlaw–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $231.80. Pick Three Pool $50,534.

OUTLAW sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away again in the stretch, came out after a left handed tap of the whip in deep stretch and held on gamely. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the fence leaving the second turn, moved up inside then came out for room a sixteenth out, steadied and was forced out behind the winner in late stretch and surged alongside that one on the line. MR CLASSICAL stalked alongside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some in the stretch, steadied and was forced out in deep stretch and held third. UNION STATION broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went up three deep on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and weakened. MALIBU MAGIC chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. DOHENY BEACH saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back and came out on the second turn and had little left for the drive. STARSHIP CHEWY angled in and chased inside then outside a rival into and early on the second turn, also dropped back on that turn and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry, OUTLAW was disqualified and placed second for interference in late stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.13 45.68 57.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Flower Point 124 4 9 9–2 7–hd 5–2 1–½ Prat 1.30 2 Moreisbetter 124 2 1 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 2–ns Fuentes 15.70 3 Runaway Luck 124 3 7 7–2 6–1 4–1 3–2½ Maldonado 7.20 5 Noble Goddess 124 5 5 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 4–1¼ Gutierrez 33.60 9 Pricing 124 9 6 5–1½ 2–hd 2–½ 5–¾ Gryder 11.40 7 Virginia Hall 124 7 8 6–hd 8–4 6–½ 6–1¼ Van Dyke 4.10 1 Catch the Eye 124 1 10 10 10 10 7–½ Talamo 19.20 8 Road Rager 124 8 2 2–hd 5–hd 7–hd 8–nk Roman 17.20 6 Twinkle Dream 124 6 4 8–hd 9–1 9–hd 9–hd Blanc 59.40 10 Fabiolla 124 10 3 4–hd 4–hd 8–4 10 T Baze 5.80

4 FLOWER POINT 4.60 3.40 2.60 2 MOREISBETTER 9.80 5.20 3 RUNAWAY LUCK 4.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $34.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $31.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-5) $213.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $90.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-5-9) Carryover $1,387

Winner–Flower Point B.f.3 by Point of Entry out of Fab Flowers, by Lewis Michael. Bred by Steve Feiger (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: FF Inventment. Mutuel Pool $292,846 Roulette Pool $275 Daily Double Pool $29,035 Exacta Pool $173,822 Superfecta Pool $84,020 Trifecta Pool $121,066 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,818. Scratched–Gallantlystreaming (IRE), Holly Hundy, Shanghai Truffles, Vangogo. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-4) paid $46.35. Pick Three Pool $30,392.

FLOWER POINT broke a step slowly, settled outside a rival then moved up outside into the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and rallied under some left handed urging and vigorous handling while drifting in some to get up nearing the wire. MOREISBETTER had speed inside then stalked the pace, drifted out some between horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch, also drifted in and went willingly to the wire. RUNAWAY LUCK saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses in midstretch and toward the inside in deep stretch and continued on well to the end. NOBLE GODDESS had speed between horses then inched away, angled in leaving the backstretch, came off the rail on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, fought back between rivals in midstretch and weakened some late. PRICING pulled and stalked three deep then was in tight between foes into the turn, continued inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and could not sustain the bid late. VIRGINIA HALL a bit slow to begin, stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CATCH THE EYE broke in and slowly, saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the turn and could not offer the necessary response. ROAD RAGER had speed outside then stalked alongside a rival, steadied between horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TWINKLE DREAM settled outside a rival, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally. FABIOLLA (GB) close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch and turn, weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 44.70 1:09.57 1:16.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Cistron 122 2 1 1–1 1–2 1–4 1–5¼ Espinoza 6.80 3 All Out Blitz 122 3 3 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ T Baze 2.90 1 Dr. Dorr 122 1 5 5 5 4–2½ 3–½ Talamo 2.10 5 Kanthaka 122 5 2 4–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–13¾ Prat 1.50 4 Zatter 122 4 4 3–hd 4–hd 5 5 Van Dyke 9.40

2 CISTRON 15.60 5.60 4.00 3 ALL OUT BLITZ 3.60 2.40 1 DR. DORR 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $28.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $40.25

Winner–Cistron B.h.5 by The Factor out of Major Allie, by Officer. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $301,596 Daily Double Pool $29,664 Exacta Pool $118,969 Trifecta Pool $85,843. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-2) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $42,798. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-4/11/12/13/14-2) 333 tickets with 4 correct paid $434.15. Pick Four Pool $189,438. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-8-4/11/12/13/14-2) 22 tickets with 5 correct paid $19,324.90. Pick Five Pool $494,396.

CISTRON sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and drew off under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling. ALL OUT BLITZ close up stalking the winner off the rail, came out some into the stretch and was second best. DR. DORR a bit slow into stride, went up inside then saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. KANTHAKA stalked the winner outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. ZATTER was in a good position off the inside early then stalked between horses to the stretch and gave way in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.08 47.09 1:11.33 1:23.58 1:35.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tiny Tina 122 6 9 7–hd 7–1½ 6–hd 2–1 1–½ Prat 2.10 3 Don't Blame Judy 124 3 5 3–1 3–½ 3–hd 1–hd 2–3¼ Espinoza 5.40 7 Catoca 124 7 7 5–1 5–1 5–1 5–hd 3–½ Smith 6.90 2 Confidentially 117 2 8 6–1 6–½ 7–1½ 7–½ 4–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 13.10 9 Party Dancer 122 9 4 9 9 8–1 8–1½ 5–2 Talamo 40.70 1 Battleground State 124 1 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 3–hd 6–½ Van Dyke 29.80 5 Tammy's Window 124 5 6 8–1½ 8–½ 9 9 7–4¼ T Baze 6.00 4 Querelle 120 4 3 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ 6–1 8–1 Desormeaux 17.40 8 Mongolian Window 122 8 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–1 9 Figueroa 2.80

6 TINY TINA 6.20 3.60 2.60 3 DON'T BLAME JUDY 5.00 3.60 7 CATOCA 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $53.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-2) $47.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-7-2-9) $4,261.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $40.75

Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $363,604 Roulette Pool $311 Daily Double Pool $35,803 Exacta Pool $186,400 Superfecta Pool $82,677 Super High Five Pool $3,769 Trifecta Pool $120,617. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $39.10. Pick Three Pool $56,872.

TINY TINA dipped her head and was off a step slowly then bobbled some, went three deep into the first turn then chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took a short lead past the eighth pole, drifted in and gamely prevailed under some left handed urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes nearing midstretch, fought back and also drifted in through the final furlong and continued willingly. CATOCA chased outside a rival then between horses into the stretch and edged a foe for third. CONFIDENTIALLY saved ground chasing the pace, split horses past midstretch and was edged for the show inside. PARTY DANCER four wide into the first turn, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BATTLEGROUND STATE pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAMMY'S WINDOW chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUERELLE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, waited off heels leaving the second turn, lacked room along the fence from midstretch to deep stretch, came out and could not recover. MONGOLIAN WINDOW had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.74 46.17 1:11.48 1:25.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tiz Toffee 117 4 2 2–½ 2–1 1–2 1–3¼ Velez 1.90 6 Heloise 124 5 7 6–6 6 4–2 2–1¾ Fuentes 2.20 7 Crackling Bread 124 6 4 3–1 4–3 3–hd 3–hd Bejarano 2.20 3 Purdue 117 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–3½ 4–3½ Diaz, Jr. 8.70 1 Reinahermosa 124 1 6 5–3 5–hd 6 5–4½ Payeras 32.20 4 Mousey Mousey 124 3 3 4–2 3–hd 5–hd 6 Delgadillo 48.30 8 Copper Cowgirl 124 7 5 7 dnf Figueroa 10.90

5 TIZ TOFFEE 5.80 3.00 2.60 6 HELOISE 3.00 2.40 7 CRACKLING BREAD 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $8.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $4.29 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-7-3-1) $131.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $7.85

Winner–Tiz Toffee B.f.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $252,583 Roulette Pool $244 Daily Double Pool $28,655 Exacta Pool $123,058 Superfecta Pool $74,522 Super High Five Pool $8,149 Trifecta Pool $96,454. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Chay Up and Away. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $62.15. Pick Three Pool $50,789.

TIZ TOFFEE prompted the pace between horses then outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging and steady handling late. HELOISE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. CRACKLING BREAD pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. PURDUE had good early speed and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, weakened some in the final furlong and was edged for third. REINAHERMOSA broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MOUSEY MOUSEY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. COPPER COWGIRL dropped back outside then off the rail on the backstretch, was eased then pulled up into the turn and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.40 47.32 1:11.22 1:23.28 1:35.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Stradella Road 124 8 5 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–2¼ Bejarano 1.80 3 Peter's Kitten 124 3 1 4–hd 4–1 4–hd 2–½ 2–½ Prat 5.60 2 Space Talk 124 2 7 8–3 7–hd 6–½ 5–1 3–1 Quinonez 3.90 6 Sapphire Kid 124 6 4 2–hd 2–1 2–1 3–1 4–½ T Baze 10.70 10 Lady Mamba 122 10 9 7–hd 6–1 5–1 4–hd 5–3 Smith 2.90 1 Heart of the Nile 122 1 3 9–3 9–2 9–4 8–4 6–ns Fuentes 74.90 7 Merger Arbitrage 124 7 6 6–½ 8–4 7–1 7–1½ 7–2¼ Gryder 12.30 9 Trustini 122 9 8 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 6–1 8–2½ Delgadillo 81.30 4 Watheeqa 124 4 10 10 10 10 9–½ 9–12 Espinoza 26.70 5 Mischief Miss 122 5 2 5–1 5–hd 8–2 10 10 Blanc 116.20

8 STRADELLA ROAD 5.60 3.20 2.40 3 PETER'S KITTEN 6.20 4.00 2 SPACE TALK (GB) 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $17.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-6) $29.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-6-10) $588.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $35.40

Winner–Stradella Road B.f.4 by Elusive Quality out of Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $361,537 Roulette Pool $439 Daily Double Pool $34,759 Exacta Pool $203,296 Superfecta Pool $115,661 Super High Five Pool $5,206 Trifecta Pool $152,269. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-8) paid $12.45. Pick Three Pool $59,350.

STRADELLA ROAD sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear under urging and proved best. PETER'S KITTEN tugged along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and held second. SPACE TALK (GB) also pulled along the inside early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the drive, got through then went outside the runner-up late. SAPPHIRE KID stalked three deep between foes then outside a rival, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and most of the second turn and was outfinished in the drive for a minor share. LADY MAMBA pulled outside foes early, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HEART OF THE NILE drifted out nearing the first turn then angled in and saved ground off the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MERGER ARBITRAGE in a bit tight early, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. TRUSTINI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. WATHEEQA hesitated to be away slowly, settled off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MISCHIEF MISS pulled between foes then chased between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 45.99 58.19 1:04.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Senditlikechilly 124 8 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–3 1–3½ Maldonado 5.40 9 Wicken Fen 124 9 1 4–1½ 4–3 2–½ 2–1½ Delgadillo 1.00 1 Elite Motion 124 1 7 5–3 5–4½ 5–3½ 3–1¼ T Baze 17.20 4 Victor's Show 124 4 4 1–hd 2–1 3–3 4–2¼ Bejarano 4.80 5 Mighty Elijah 124 5 10 8–½ 8–1½ 6–3 5–2 Pereira 31.00 10 Harliss 124 10 5 3–1 3–1 4–½ 6–½ Flores 5.10 3 Fort Dodge 118 3 6 7–1 7–hd 7–hd 7–nk Roman 71.30 6 Rac 117 6 2 6–1 6–hd 8–1½ 8–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 14.00 2 Carribean Colours 124 2 9 9–1½ 9–4 9–9½ 9–14 Ocampo 25.80 7 Great Commission 124 7 8 10 10 10 10 Fuentes 110.00

8 SENDITLIKECHILLY 12.80 4.80 3.40 9 WICKEN FEN 2.60 2.20 1 ELITE MOTION 6.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8) $45.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-4) $39.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-1-4-5) $2,710.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1) $56.05

Winner–Senditlikechilly Ch.g.4 by Kantharos out of Miss Skeetd, by Cloud Hopping. Bred by Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: DB DOJO LLC and Papaprodromou, George. Mutuel Pool $375,349 Roulette Pool $626 Daily Double Pool $116,013 Exacta Pool $242,273 Superfecta Pool $146,122 Super High Five Pool $21,312 Trifecta Pool $191,231. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-8) paid $42.20. Pick Three Pool $164,888. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2/5-8-8) 4107 tickets with 4 correct paid $133.05. Pick Four Pool $716,105. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-2/5-8-8) 125 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,635.20. Pick Five Pool $431,611. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/11/12/13/14-2-6-2/5-8-8) 27 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,111.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $157,240. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $159,585.

SENDITLIKECHILLY dueled between horses then took a short lead outside a rival on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging. WICKEN FEN had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. ELITE MOTION saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. VICTOR'S SHOW sent inside, dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. MIGHTY ELIJAH broke out into the side of the gate and slowly, settled off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HARLISS had speed four wide then pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORT DODGE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. RAC had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. CARRIBEAN COLOURS bumped after the start, settled a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and was not a threat. GREAT COMMISSION unhurried outside then off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch.