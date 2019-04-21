Racing! Santa Anita increases its purse structure

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we wish everybody a happy Passover and Easter.
Before we get to my main topic, here’s a reminder that today is Easter and most tracks are closed, including Los Alamitos. Santa Anita, however, is still running; it just won’t have a lot of company.
OK, back to regularly scheduled programming. We are a day late on this, but we’re catching up now. On Friday, Santa Anita and the Thoroughbred Owners of California announced that the track will be increasing the purses on all non-stakes races by $10,000 starting April 26 and going until June 2.
Now, as you know, I’ve been critical of Santa Anita in the past and am always miffed when Greg Avioli, president and chief executive of the TOC, never returns my messages. But it’s quite the extraordinary move when, in the midst of the chaos that is California racing, the track would increase purses instead of decrease them.
I’m also not so sure why the TOC is getting a mention for this since Santa Anita is putting up all the extra money. Imagine this conversation.
Santa Anita: Hey, thoroughbred owners, is it OK with you if we increase the purse size by $10,000 on non-stakes races?
TOC: Let’s think about this. Hmmm, free money. No strings that we can see. Yeah, that sounds OK.
I’m no dummy. I understand the motivation. It’s a way to show people who might be considering leaving Southern California that the sport is OK here and is on the way to recovery. It might even bring someone in. Who knows? It’s an expensive message to send, at least $70,000 a race day, or, currently, at least $210,000 a week.
That’s real money.
As someone who has been on the Santa Anita horse death story from Day One, I can tell you that the Stronach Group has lost considerable money through the closure of the track, small fields and the defection of horses to other areas. We’re talking millions.
Before the crisis, yeah, TSG made a lot of moves that were solely predicated on making money, be it “encouraging” (you know, like jockeys encourage horses) trainers to run their horses or putting together these overly big cards.
Since then, and now that ultimate decision-maker CEO Belinda Stronach arrived on site, making money is not its top item of concern. No. 1 is easy: saving the sport in Southern California. That is, after the safety of the horses. But they are really the same goal.
So, as I’ve said, Santa Anita’s short-term loss strategy seems genuine. The company cares about making money, but not so much right now. It’s working the long view.
To go full circle, congrats to the track for doubling down on its business. Bold move? Yes. Smart move? We’ll see.
Santa Anita review
In a surprising feature, Cistron won the Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes over 6½ furlongs on the dirt in a dominating 5½-length win. What made the gate-to-finish line triumph so surprising is the 5-year-old was basically a turf horse, having run on the grass his last 13 races.
The combination of trainer John Sadler, jockey Victor Espinoza, and owners Kosta and Pete Hronis picked up another graded stakes victory. The trio won the San Carlos Stakes three weeks previously with St. Joe Bay.
“When we saw this race was coming up a little light and there wasn’t that much speed, we decided to supplement [for $4,000],” Sadler said. “It’s been great. Hronis Racing is as good a brand as you’ll see in racing. The safety and welfare of the horses is paramount with them. We start from there when we go out and look for horses, and hopefully we keep developing a lot of [them].”
Cistron paid $15.60, $5.60 and $4.00. All Out Blitz was second, followed by Dr. Dorr, Kanthaka and Zatter.
“The important thing for me and the horse today was that he broke running,” Espinoza said. “He was able to take control right away, and at the 16th pole, I said, ‘Where is everybody?’ He ran great all the way to the wire. John is an awesome trainer; he really got this horse ready for this race, and he made my job a lot easier.”
Santa Anita preview
Once again, not a lot to look at. Must be the theory that anyone who bets on horse racing on Easter is going to play regardless of how good the card is. If that’s the case, Santa Anita is the place to be.
There are a couple of $55,000 purse races, two turf races and five claiming races.
Here are the field sizes in order: 6, 5, 7, 5, 6, 6, 6, 9 (1 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Laurel (5): $100,000 Frank Whiteley Jr. Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Laki ($8.20)
Laurel (6): $100,000 King T. Leatherbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Dirty ($13.00)
Charles Town (8): $100,000 Robert Hilton Memorial, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Malpais ($4.00)
Aqueduct (6): $100,000 Woodhaven Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Clint Maroon ($7.30)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Primonetta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ms Locust Point ($4.00)
Laurel (8): $100,000 Dahlia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Secret Message ($11.80)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Whimsical Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Shakopee Town ($4.90)
Charles Town (10): $100,000 Dance to Bristol Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Devine Mischief ($29.20)
Laurel (9): $125,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Las Setas ($3.60)
Aqueduct (8): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Park Avenue Division), NY-bred fillies 3-years-old, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Newly Minted ($5.00)
Oaklawn (7): $100,000 Rainbow Stakes, Ark-breds 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Tapit Star ($3.20)
Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Dixiana Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Bigger Picture ($16.60)
Charles Town (11): Grade 2 $1 million Charles Town Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Runnin’toluvya ($21.20)
Laurel (10): $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles Winner: Alwaysmining ($2.10)
Aqueduct (9): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Times Square Division), NY-breds 3-years-old, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Funny Guy ($29.20)
Laurel (11): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Irish Strait ($5.80)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Cistron ($15.60)
Oaklawn (9): $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye J ($2.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT:
12:40 Woodbine (6): $100,000 Star Shoot Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Intanga Rose (3-1)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
Shanghai Truffles is 8-1 morning line and Flavien Prat bothers to ride for trainer Paddy Gallagher in this last race of the Easter card. Prat only has two mounts today, so immediately I am intrigued that he shows up here. The horse last ran on the hillside course in March. After a slow start, she was behind 17 lengths into the turn yet managed to finish only four lengths back surging late. The key today will be the start, and there is no better than Prat. Shortens up today and this jockey upgrade and a great price means must use in all bets. If this price is not your cup of tea then in the first race, Incredibly Lucky with Tiago Pereira riding for trainer William Spawr is your low-odds play. This combo has won three-of-nine races at the meet. including two of three in the last two weeks. Trainer is also two of four for the season with second-time starters and he is 20% beaten favorite. Lots of win stats for a low-odds single.
Saturday’s result: Fabiolla didn’t have the luck of the Irish, or any luck for that matter, and faded to last in the 10-horse race.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos update
In case you’ve forgotten, Los Alamitos is taking the day off.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 20.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.68 46.60 1:10.70 1:23.15 1:35.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Whoa Nessie
|124
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Mn Garcia
|15.70
|4
|Lucky Lately
|118
|2
|1
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–2
|2–¾
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|2
|Y Not Sizzle
|118
|1
|7
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–2
|3–2¼
|Gryder
|10.50
|5
|Stylin Ocean
|118
|3
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Espinoza
|4.70
|6
|Peace Pipe
|124
|4
|8
|8–3
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|44.70
|8
|Spanish Channel
|111
|6
|4
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–2½
|6–2
|6–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|22.30
|10
|Info's Treasure
|111
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|8–12
|7–1½
|Velez
|112.80
|11
|Radish
|124
|9
|5
|7–hd
|8–2
|7–3½
|7–4
|8–26
|Gutierrez
|3.30
|9
|Probable
|118
|7
|6
|5–½
|6–½
|9
|9
|9
|Puglisi
|62.10
|7
|WHOA NESSIE
|33.40
|8.80
|7.00
|4
|LUCKY LATELY
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|5.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$4.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$45.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-5)
|$68.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2)
|$134.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-2-5-6)
|Carryover $1,401
Winner–Whoa Nessie B.f.4 by Square Eddie out of Electric Daze, by Gilded Time. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,750 Roulette Pool $377 Exacta Pool $117,491 Superfecta Pool $50,477 Trifecta Pool $72,705 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,836. Scratched–Goodtingscominpink, Weather Market.
WHOA NESSIE stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up in the stretch, took a short lead under urging, battled outside that one in the final furlong and gamely prevailed three deep on the line. LUCKY LATELY had good early speed and tugged on the lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back to a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely between foes late. Y NOT SIZZLE saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with interest inside. STYLIN OCEAN chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not quite generate the needed late kick. PEACE PIPE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the inside in deep stretch and lacked the necessary rally. SPANISH CHANNEL between foes early, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed response. INFO'S TREASURE broke slowly, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. RADISH four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. PROBABLE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.78 48.19 1:13.72 1:27.46 1:41.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Palladium
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1–ns
|Desormeaux
|2.40
|5
|Poppy's C Note
|122
|5
|4
|4–6
|4–6
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|Fuentes
|13.60
|1
|Ack
|122
|1
|1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Maldonado
|2.20
|4
|Diamond Blitz
|122
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–2
|4–4
|Bejarano
|1.20
|3
|Handsome John
|122
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–3½
|4–hd
|5
|Roman
|13.50
|2
|PALLADIUM
|6.80
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|POPPY'S C NOTE
|7.40
|3.60
|1
|ACK
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$149.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$22.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$29.65
Winner–Palladium Grr.c.3 by Graydar out of Lilies So Fair, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Lee McMillin, Mary McMillin & DavidThorner (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Erich R. Brehm, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $142,121 Daily Double Pool $36,072 Exacta Pool $56,992 Trifecta Pool $39,537. Claimed–Ack by Williams, Joe Lynn and Martin, Harley. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–none.
PALLADIUM bobbled some at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride in the final furlong, lugged in some in deep stretch and just got up in the final stride. POPPY'S C NOTE four wide early, chased off the rail, bid again four wide leaving the backstretch, took the lead three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn, inched away, bore out five wide into the stretch, angled in outside a foe to battle on a short lead in midstretch, edged away from that one in deep stretch and was edged on the line. ACK came off the rail into the backstretch, bid three deep between foes nearing the half mile pole, stalked outside a rival on the second turn and edged a rival for the show. DIAMOND BLITZ had speed between horses then inched away leaving the first turn, dueled between rivals leaving the backstretch, fought back inside leaving the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third. HANDSOME JOHN dueled between rivals then stalked inside, re-bid along the fence leaving the backstretch, tracked inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.73 49.11 1:13.81 1:26.57 1:40.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|DQ–Outlaw
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|Roman
|1.60
|8
|Mongolian Empire
|119
|8
|4
|5–½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–3
|2–2¾
|Fuentes
|5.50
|7
|Mr Classical
|124
|7
|2
|2–½
|2–3
|2–3½
|2–2½
|3–½
|Mn Garcia
|3.00
|6
|Union Station
|118
|6
|8
|8
|5–½
|5–4½
|4–3½
|4–6¼
|Bejarano
|2.80
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|117
|3
|5
|4–2
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–4
|5–1½
|Velez
|12.50
|5
|Malibu Magic
|124
|5
|6
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–4
|6–3
|6–1¼
|Payeras
|72.70
|1
|Doheny Beach
|117
|1
|3
|3–½
|6–½
|7–3
|7–8
|7–14½
|Diaz, Jr.
|34.60
|4
|Starship Chewy
|124
|4
|7
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Vergara, Jr.
|34.70
|8
|MONGOLIAN EMPIRE
|13.00
|6.00
|3.60
|2
|DQ–OUTLAW
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|MR CLASSICAL
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$42.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$21.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-6)
|$18.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-6-3)
|$458.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7)
|$48.50
Winner–Mongolian Empire B.f.4 by Americain out of Call Intersepted, by Eavesdropper. Bred by Dagvadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $180,780 Roulette Pool $358 Daily Double Pool $17,290 Exacta Pool $98,966 Superfecta Pool $48,437 Super High Five Pool $3,426 Trifecta Pool $68,601. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Outlaw–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-8) paid $231.80. Pick Three Pool $50,534.
OUTLAW sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away again in the stretch, came out after a left handed tap of the whip in deep stretch and held on gamely. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the fence leaving the second turn, moved up inside then came out for room a sixteenth out, steadied and was forced out behind the winner in late stretch and surged alongside that one on the line. MR CLASSICAL stalked alongside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, fell back some in the stretch, steadied and was forced out in deep stretch and held third. UNION STATION broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went up three deep on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and weakened. MALIBU MAGIC chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn, came out in the stretch and also weakened. DOHENY BEACH saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back and came out on the second turn and had little left for the drive. STARSHIP CHEWY angled in and chased inside then outside a rival into and early on the second turn, also dropped back on that turn and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry, OUTLAW was disqualified and placed second for interference in late stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.13 45.68 57.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Flower Point
|124
|4
|9
|9–2
|7–hd
|5–2
|1–½
|Prat
|1.30
|2
|Moreisbetter
|124
|2
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–ns
|Fuentes
|15.70
|3
|Runaway Luck
|124
|3
|7
|7–2
|6–1
|4–1
|3–2½
|Maldonado
|7.20
|5
|Noble Goddess
|124
|5
|5
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|4–1¼
|Gutierrez
|33.60
|9
|Pricing
|124
|9
|6
|5–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–¾
|Gryder
|11.40
|7
|Virginia Hall
|124
|7
|8
|6–hd
|8–4
|6–½
|6–1¼
|Van Dyke
|4.10
|1
|Catch the Eye
|124
|1
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|Talamo
|19.20
|8
|Road Rager
|124
|8
|2
|2–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8–nk
|Roman
|17.20
|6
|Twinkle Dream
|124
|6
|4
|8–hd
|9–1
|9–hd
|9–hd
|Blanc
|59.40
|10
|Fabiolla
|124
|10
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|8–4
|10
|T Baze
|5.80
|4
|FLOWER POINT
|4.60
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|MOREISBETTER
|9.80
|5.20
|3
|RUNAWAY LUCK
|4.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4)
|$34.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$31.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-5)
|$213.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$90.30
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-5-9)
|Carryover $1,387
Winner–Flower Point B.f.3 by Point of Entry out of Fab Flowers, by Lewis Michael. Bred by Steve Feiger (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: FF Inventment. Mutuel Pool $292,846 Roulette Pool $275 Daily Double Pool $29,035 Exacta Pool $173,822 Superfecta Pool $84,020 Trifecta Pool $121,066 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,818. Scratched–Gallantlystreaming (IRE), Holly Hundy, Shanghai Truffles, Vangogo.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-4) paid $46.35. Pick Three Pool $30,392.
FLOWER POINT broke a step slowly, settled outside a rival then moved up outside into the turn, swung five wide into the stretch and rallied under some left handed urging and vigorous handling while drifting in some to get up nearing the wire. MOREISBETTER had speed inside then stalked the pace, drifted out some between horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch, also drifted in and went willingly to the wire. RUNAWAY LUCK saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses in midstretch and toward the inside in deep stretch and continued on well to the end. NOBLE GODDESS had speed between horses then inched away, angled in leaving the backstretch, came off the rail on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, fought back between rivals in midstretch and weakened some late. PRICING pulled and stalked three deep then was in tight between foes into the turn, continued inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and could not sustain the bid late. VIRGINIA HALL a bit slow to begin, stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CATCH THE EYE broke in and slowly, saved ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the turn and could not offer the necessary response. ROAD RAGER had speed outside then stalked alongside a rival, steadied between horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TWINKLE DREAM settled outside a rival, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally. FABIOLLA (GB) close up stalking the pace four wide on the backstretch and turn, weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.07 44.70 1:09.57 1:16.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Cistron
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Espinoza
|6.80
|3
|All Out Blitz
|122
|3
|3
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|T Baze
|2.90
|1
|Dr. Dorr
|122
|1
|5
|5
|5
|4–2½
|3–½
|Talamo
|2.10
|5
|Kanthaka
|122
|5
|2
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–13¾
|Prat
|1.50
|4
|Zatter
|122
|4
|4
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Van Dyke
|9.40
|2
|CISTRON
|15.60
|5.60
|4.00
|3
|ALL OUT BLITZ
|3.60
|2.40
|1
|DR. DORR
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$39.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$28.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$40.25
Winner–Cistron B.h.5 by The Factor out of Major Allie, by Officer. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $301,596 Daily Double Pool $29,664 Exacta Pool $118,969 Trifecta Pool $85,843. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-2) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $42,798. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-8-4/11/12/13/14-2) 333 tickets with 4 correct paid $434.15. Pick Four Pool $189,438. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-8-4/11/12/13/14-2) 22 tickets with 5 correct paid $19,324.90. Pick Five Pool $494,396.
CISTRON sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch and drew off under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling. ALL OUT BLITZ close up stalking the winner off the rail, came out some into the stretch and was second best. DR. DORR a bit slow into stride, went up inside then saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. KANTHAKA stalked the winner outside then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. ZATTER was in a good position off the inside early then stalked between horses to the stretch and gave way in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.08 47.09 1:11.33 1:23.58 1:35.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Tiny Tina
|122
|6
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|Prat
|2.10
|3
|Don't Blame Judy
|124
|3
|5
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–3¼
|Espinoza
|5.40
|7
|Catoca
|124
|7
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1
|5–hd
|3–½
|Smith
|6.90
|2
|Confidentially
|117
|2
|8
|6–1
|6–½
|7–1½
|7–½
|4–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.10
|9
|Party Dancer
|122
|9
|4
|9
|9
|8–1
|8–1½
|5–2
|Talamo
|40.70
|1
|Battleground State
|124
|1
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|29.80
|5
|Tammy's Window
|124
|5
|6
|8–1½
|8–½
|9
|9
|7–4¼
|T Baze
|6.00
|4
|Querelle
|120
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|6–1
|8–1
|Desormeaux
|17.40
|8
|Mongolian Window
|122
|8
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|4–1
|9
|Figueroa
|2.80
|6
|TINY TINA
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|3
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|5.00
|3.60
|7
|CATOCA
|4.20
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$53.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-2)
|$47.75
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-7-2-9)
|$4,261.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7)
|$40.75
Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $363,604 Roulette Pool $311 Daily Double Pool $35,803 Exacta Pool $186,400 Superfecta Pool $82,677 Super High Five Pool $3,769 Trifecta Pool $120,617. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $39.10. Pick Three Pool $56,872.
TINY TINA dipped her head and was off a step slowly then bobbled some, went three deep into the first turn then chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, took a short lead past the eighth pole, drifted in and gamely prevailed under some left handed urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside foes nearing midstretch, fought back and also drifted in through the final furlong and continued willingly. CATOCA chased outside a rival then between horses into the stretch and edged a foe for third. CONFIDENTIALLY saved ground chasing the pace, split horses past midstretch and was edged for the show inside. PARTY DANCER four wide into the first turn, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. BATTLEGROUND STATE pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAMMY'S WINDOW chased between horses then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUERELLE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, waited off heels leaving the second turn, lacked room along the fence from midstretch to deep stretch, came out and could not recover. MONGOLIAN WINDOW had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.74 46.17 1:11.48 1:25.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Tiz Toffee
|117
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|1–2
|1–3¼
|Velez
|1.90
|6
|Heloise
|124
|5
|7
|6–6
|6
|4–2
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|2.20
|7
|Crackling Bread
|124
|6
|4
|3–1
|4–3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|Bejarano
|2.20
|3
|Purdue
|117
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–3½
|4–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.70
|1
|Reinahermosa
|124
|1
|6
|5–3
|5–hd
|6
|5–4½
|Payeras
|32.20
|4
|Mousey Mousey
|124
|3
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Delgadillo
|48.30
|8
|Copper Cowgirl
|124
|7
|5
|7
|dnf
|Figueroa
|10.90
|5
|TIZ TOFFEE
|5.80
|3.00
|2.60
|6
|HELOISE
|3.00
|2.40
|7
|CRACKLING BREAD
|2.20
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$8.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$7.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3)
|$4.29
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-7-3-1)
|$131.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$7.85
Winner–Tiz Toffee B.f.4 by Sidney's Candy out of Tiz Fate, by Tiznow. Bred by Judy Hicks & Kathryn Nikkel (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $252,583 Roulette Pool $244 Daily Double Pool $28,655 Exacta Pool $123,058 Superfecta Pool $74,522 Super High Five Pool $8,149 Trifecta Pool $96,454. Claimed–Tiz Toffee by Vindicate Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Chay Up and Away.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $62.15. Pick Three Pool $50,789.
TIZ TOFFEE prompted the pace between horses then outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging and steady handling late. HELOISE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. CRACKLING BREAD pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. PURDUE had good early speed and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, weakened some in the final furlong and was edged for third. REINAHERMOSA broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MOUSEY MOUSEY angled in and saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the drive. COPPER COWGIRL dropped back outside then off the rail on the backstretch, was eased then pulled up into the turn and walked off.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.40 47.32 1:11.22 1:23.28 1:35.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Stradella Road
|124
|8
|5
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Bejarano
|1.80
|3
|Peter's Kitten
|124
|3
|1
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|Prat
|5.60
|2
|Space Talk
|124
|2
|7
|8–3
|7–hd
|6–½
|5–1
|3–1
|Quinonez
|3.90
|6
|Sapphire Kid
|124
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|4–½
|T Baze
|10.70
|10
|Lady Mamba
|122
|10
|9
|7–hd
|6–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–3
|Smith
|2.90
|1
|Heart of the Nile
|122
|1
|3
|9–3
|9–2
|9–4
|8–4
|6–ns
|Fuentes
|74.90
|7
|Merger Arbitrage
|124
|7
|6
|6–½
|8–4
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–2¼
|Gryder
|12.30
|9
|Trustini
|122
|9
|8
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|6–1
|8–2½
|Delgadillo
|81.30
|4
|Watheeqa
|124
|4
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|9–12
|Espinoza
|26.70
|5
|Mischief Miss
|122
|5
|2
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–2
|10
|10
|Blanc
|116.20
|8
|STRADELLA ROAD
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|3
|PETER'S KITTEN
|6.20
|4.00
|2
|SPACE TALK (GB)
|2.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$17.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-6)
|$29.66
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-6-10)
|$588.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2)
|$35.40
Winner–Stradella Road B.f.4 by Elusive Quality out of Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $361,537 Roulette Pool $439 Daily Double Pool $34,759 Exacta Pool $203,296 Superfecta Pool $115,661 Super High Five Pool $5,206 Trifecta Pool $152,269. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-8) paid $12.45. Pick Three Pool $59,350.
STRADELLA ROAD sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, inched away leaving the second turn, kicked clear under urging and proved best. PETER'S KITTEN tugged along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and held second. SPACE TALK (GB) also pulled along the inside early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the drive, got through then went outside the runner-up late. SAPPHIRE KID stalked three deep between foes then outside a rival, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and most of the second turn and was outfinished in the drive for a minor share. LADY MAMBA pulled outside foes early, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. HEART OF THE NILE drifted out nearing the first turn then angled in and saved ground off the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MERGER ARBITRAGE in a bit tight early, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. TRUSTINI four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. WATHEEQA hesitated to be away slowly, settled off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MISCHIEF MISS pulled between foes then chased between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.25 45.99 58.19 1:04.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Senditlikechilly
|124
|8
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–3½
|Maldonado
|5.40
|9
|Wicken Fen
|124
|9
|1
|4–1½
|4–3
|2–½
|2–1½
|Delgadillo
|1.00
|1
|Elite Motion
|124
|1
|7
|5–3
|5–4½
|5–3½
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|17.20
|4
|Victor's Show
|124
|4
|4
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–3
|4–2¼
|Bejarano
|4.80
|5
|Mighty Elijah
|124
|5
|10
|8–½
|8–1½
|6–3
|5–2
|Pereira
|31.00
|10
|Harliss
|124
|10
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|4–½
|6–½
|Flores
|5.10
|3
|Fort Dodge
|118
|3
|6
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–nk
|Roman
|71.30
|6
|Rac
|117
|6
|2
|6–1
|6–hd
|8–1½
|8–4¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|14.00
|2
|Carribean Colours
|124
|2
|9
|9–1½
|9–4
|9–9½
|9–14
|Ocampo
|25.80
|7
|Great Commission
|124
|7
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Fuentes
|110.00
|8
|SENDITLIKECHILLY
|12.80
|4.80
|3.40
|9
|WICKEN FEN
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|ELITE MOTION
|6.20
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-8)
|$45.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$15.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-4)
|$39.10
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-1-4-5)
|$2,710.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1)
|$56.05
Winner–Senditlikechilly Ch.g.4 by Kantharos out of Miss Skeetd, by Cloud Hopping. Bred by Philip Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: DB DOJO LLC and Papaprodromou, George. Mutuel Pool $375,349 Roulette Pool $626 Daily Double Pool $116,013 Exacta Pool $242,273 Superfecta Pool $146,122 Super High Five Pool $21,312 Trifecta Pool $191,231. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-8) paid $42.20. Pick Three Pool $164,888. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2/5-8-8) 4107 tickets with 4 correct paid $133.05. Pick Four Pool $716,105. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-2/5-8-8) 125 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,635.20. Pick Five Pool $431,611. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4/11/12/13/14-2-6-2/5-8-8) 27 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,111.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $157,240. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $159,585.
SENDITLIKECHILLY dueled between horses then took a short lead outside a rival on the turn, inched away into the stretch and drew clear under left handed urging. WICKEN FEN had speed between horses then stalked off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. ELITE MOTION saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and picked up the show. VICTOR'S SHOW sent inside, dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. MIGHTY ELIJAH broke out into the side of the gate and slowly, settled off the rail, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HARLISS had speed four wide then pressed the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORT DODGE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. RAC had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, continued between foes on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. CARRIBEAN COLOURS bumped after the start, settled a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and was not a threat. GREAT COMMISSION unhurried outside then off the rail on the backstretch, angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 21.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 41-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sure Angel
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Incredibly Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|6-5
|50,000
|3
|California Comet
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Vella
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|6-1
|50,000
|5
|Golden Necklace
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Smiling Rose
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Owning
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|9-5
|25,000
|2
|I Belong to Becky
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Stay in Yo Lane
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|25,000
|4
|Mad Mike
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|25,000
|5
|Toothless Wonder
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-5
|25,000
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sweetener
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|30,000
|2
|Sweetest Caroline
|Diego Sanchez
|118
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Chasing Moments
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|30,000
|4
|Suprema
|Kent Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|30,000
|5
|Cat's Desire
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|10-1
|30,000
|6
|Acadia Fleet
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|118
|Charles R. Stutts
|15-1
|30,000
|7
|Tequila Sunrise
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|30,000
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Seeker
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|10-1
|12,500
|2
|Lucky Patrick
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|5-2
|12,500
|3
|Surfside Sunset
|Evin Roman
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-5
|12,500
|4
|Union Rebel
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|7-2
|12,500
|5
|Frankie Machine
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Paul G. Aguirre
|3-1
|12,500
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Runnin'withdadevil
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|2
|Loaded Joe
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|3
|Appreciated
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Rafael Becerra
|9-5
|4
|General Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|5
|Malibu Moonlight
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|6
|Asaro
|Heriberto Figueroa
|118
|Karen Headley
|12-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Indypendent Deputy
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Dallas E. Keen
|2-1
|25,000
|2
|Super Patriot
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|25,000
|3
|Kennedie Sky
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Zuzanna
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|25,000
|5
|Blew by You
|Tiago Pereira
|116
|Daniel Dunham
|15-1
|25,000
|6
|Cee Sam's Girl
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Portal Creek
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|2
|Baby Ice
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|3
|Red Stich
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-1
|4
|Miss Lady Ann
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|5
|Wishful
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
|6
|Queen of the Track
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Holly Hundy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|2
|Ameerah B
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|3
|Dorindaslite
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|4
|Katsaros
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|5
|Savera
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Field Bet
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Gallantlystreaming
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|8
|Shanghai Truffles
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|9
|Vangogo
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Calentita
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1