Racing! Latest on the Santa Anita horse fatality crisis

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we can’t wait for June 23 to get here.

Well, the big news of the day is the California Horse Racing Board asked Santa Anita to close down for the remainder of the meeting—now six days—and the track said no. The request came after Formal Dude, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after suffering a pelvic injury on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Truffalino, a 3-year-old filly, died of what appeared to be a heart attack on the track. The filly did not breakdown or was euthanized. That brought the total to 29 horse deaths since Dec. 26.

I’m not going to take sides on this dispute. It wouldn’t be a good idea for me to do that and then have to continue to report this story since I first broke word of the deaths in February.

But I wanted to point an important piece of common ground that the CHRB and Santa Anita had on this. Horses need a place to train, gallop, canter and all the other stuff that horses do on an almost daily basis.

The CHRB offered up the option of horses being able to train on the Santa Anita track. They pretty much didn’t have an option because there are no additional training tracks available until July 11 when the Del Mar track becomes available.

The fairgrounds that house Del Mar have events going on and it’s always a tight squeeze to get everything done in time for the Del Mar opener.

So, at least there was some common sense on all sides that horses need to be able exercise on a daily basis.

So, as we wait for this edition of the Santa Anita meet to conclude, let’s keep our fingers cross that all the horses cross the finish line.

One of the pleasant stops on my weekend trip to Belmont Park was running into Paul and Zillah Reddam in the paddock. It was Saturday, the day after his 2-year-old Fore Left won the $150,000 Tremont Stakes. Reddam knows a thing or two about having good young horses. He won the Kentucky Derby with Nyquist and the Derby and Preakness with I’ll have Another.

Reddam was high on Fore Left while acknowledging there is a long, long way to go. He also wasn’t worried about his colt having the needed distance.

So, what’s that’s got to do with the Santa Anita review part of the newsletter? Well, nothing, sort of. Unless you count that Reddam also won the feature on Sunday, the $75,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds going five furlongs on the turf.

Listing seemed to have little trouble winning by 2 ¼ lengths. He paid $9.80, $4.80 and $3.40. Legends of War was second and Rafal was third.

“He ran really good,” said winning jockey Mario Guiterrez told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He was sharp [Sunday]. I was able to sit pretty comfortably with [Bob] Baffert’s horse (Rafal) and I was able to move with him before I got pressure from those other horses.”

“I think last time we found out maybe a mile is stretching him a little,” Cecil said. “He was very wide that day and things didn’t work out well, so we thought we would try a sprint, he’s done well sprinting. … I expected him to be maybe laying second, I didn’t expect him to put the Baffert away as easily as he did.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 9. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 28th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.41 48.43 1:12.52 1:24.67 1:36.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Trustini 125 2 7 5–hd 7–1 5–1½ 5–hd 1–½ Gryder 5.80 5 Playa Chica 125 5 6 7–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 6–4½ 2–½ Prat 6.80 8 Party Dancer 125 8 8 8–1 5–hd 4–1 2–hd 3–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 6.10 7 Sheza Factor 125 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 4–4¾ Roman 31.20 6 Promnesia 125 6 2 4–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 5–nk Desormeaux 14.30 1 Untouched Elegance 125 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 6–½ Maldonado 1.40 3 Reinahermosa 125 3 9 9 9 9 7–hd 7–½ Payeras 102.20 9 Atina 125 9 4 6–1 6–hd 7–½ 8–3 8–12 Talamo 3.10 4 Blueberry Princess 120 4 5 3–hd 3–hd 8–½ 9 9 Sanchez 53.30

2 TRUSTINI 13.60 7.00 5.00 5 PLAYA CHICA 7.20 4.80 8 PARTY DANCER 4.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $43.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-8-7) $135.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-8-7-6) $11,809.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-8) $85.15

Winner–Trustini B.f.4 by Bernardini out of Trusty Temper, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $210,770 Roulette Pool $40 Exacta Pool $139,135 Superfecta Pool $66,729 Super High Five Pool $43,352 Trifecta Pool $91,311. Claimed–Trustini by Cinema Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none.

TRUSTINI crowded at the start, pulled her way along a bit off the rail then chased between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside a rival leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and rallied between foes under left handed urging in deep stretch to get up. PLAYA CHICA chased off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, split rivals leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out some and finished well. PARTY DANCER angled in outside a rival then pulled her way up inside on the backstretch and second turn, bid between horses in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and was caught in deep stretch. SHEZA FACTOR angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, was three wide in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and weakened late. PROMNESIA stalked outside a rival then off the rail or alongside a foe on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE broke outward, had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, was in a bit tight in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. REINAHERMOSA squeezed at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. ATINA (ARG) stalked three deep then four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued three deep then four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS bumped at the start, pulled along the inside and was in tight off heels on the first turn, stalked inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $37,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.84 47.62 1:13.05 1:26.12 1:39.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Platinum Equity 125 6 5 3–3½ 3–3 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2¼ Fuentes 3.00 4 Crown the Kitten 125 4 3 5–4 4–1½ 4–3 2–3 2–3¾ Franco 7.50 3 Popular Kid 125 3 4 6 6 5–2 4–½ 3–2¾ Prat 0.90 2 Muchos Besos 123 2 2 1–hd 1–1 3–½ 3–hd 4–nk Delgadillo 16.20 5 Fast Cotton 123 5 6 2–2 2–2 2–½ 5–5 5–10¾ Flores 6.70 1 Avanti Bello 125 1 1 4–hd 5–2½ 6 6 6 Arroyo, Jr. 8.30

6 PLATINUM EQUITY 8.00 3.80 2.40 4 CROWN THE KITTEN 5.40 2.80 3 POPULAR KID 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $49.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $25.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2) $22.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3) $23.85

Winner–Platinum Equity Dbb.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Side Venture, by Touch Gold. Bred by Don Ameche III & Hayden Noriega (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Guido Racing LLC, Cimino, Michael and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $191,659 Roulette Pool $105 Daily Double Pool $43,760 Exacta Pool $101,562 Superfecta Pool $42,747 Trifecta Pool $65,849. Scratched–none.

PLATINUM EQUITY stalked the pace off the rail, bid three deep on the second turn to gain the lead a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch, drifted in some and won clear under urging. CROWN THE KITTEN fanned out into the first turn, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out for room on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, loomed a threat behind the winner in midstretch and was clearly second best. POPULAR KID angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and gained the show. MUCHOS BESOS sent between horses to the early lead, drifted out some into the first turn then angled in and dueled inside, inched away a half mile out, fought back when rivals challenged again on the second turn and weakened in the drive. FAST COTTON fanned out into the first turn, dueled outside a rival, stalked a half mile out, re-bid between horses on the second turn, battled between foes nearing the stretch and also weakened. AVANTI BELLO drifted out into and on the first turn, chased off the rail or outside, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was not persevered with in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.58 50.15 1:15.23 1:39.38 2:02.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Guiliana 123 5 4–1 4–1 4–1 1–½ 1–3 1–3½ Prat 3.40 3 Curlin's Journey 125 3 5–hd 6 5–hd 4–hd 3–½ 2–hd Gutierrez 4.50 1 Madaket Sunset 123 1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–2½ 2–1 3–1 Bejarano 2.80 2 Space Talk 125 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–2 4–1¾ Blanc 4.50 4 Tig Tog 123 4 6 5–hd 6 5–2 5–14 5 Van Dyke 15.10 7 Truffalino 120 6 2–1 2–1 2–1 6 6 dnf Talamo 2.60

6 GUILIANA (FR) 8.80 4.60 3.00 3 CURLIN'S JOURNEY 5.20 3.40 1 MADAKET SUNSET 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $23.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2) $33.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $46.55

Winner–Guiliana (FR) B.m.5 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Guiana (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). Bred by Ecurie Haras De Beauvoir, CharlotteMichenot & M. Thomas Michenot (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $189,296 Roulette Pool $70 Daily Double Pool $21,601 Exacta Pool $94,379 Superfecta Pool $37,842 Trifecta Pool $62,618. Scratched–Watheeqa. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $87.65. Pick Three Pool $68,025.

GUILIANA (FR) stalked outside a rival, moved up boldly three deep on the second turn to gain the lead outside the pacesetter, inched away into the stretch, drifted in and drew clear under urging. CURLIN'S JOURNEY pulled along the inside stalking the pace, split horses on the second turn then angled in between foes nearing the stretch and edged a rival for the place. MADAKET SUNSET took the early lead inside, set a pressured pace along the rail, resisted briefly when the winner went by leaving the second turn, drifted out in midstretch and was edged for the place. SPACE TALK (GB) tugged along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit for room in upper stretch then was in tight off heels in midstretch, angled in again and lacked the needed late kick. TIG TOG (IRE) chased outside a rival, went up four wide midway on the second turn and three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. TRUFFALINO three deep on the hill, stalked outside a rival then pressed the pace outside a foe, dropped back between horses on the second turn, gave way and was pulled up in the stretch, then collapsed after the rider dismounted inside the sixteenth pole and was vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.55 46.24 58.68 1:11.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Baby Gronk 125 4 2 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Pedroza 0.60 7 Jen Go Unchained 120 7 1 3–hd 3–2½ 3–5 2–2¼ Delgadillo 2.50 1 Pig Iron 125 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 3–4¼ Bejarano 4.90 6 Rocket Ship 120 6 4 4–1 4–1½ 4–2 4–3½ Gryder 16.00 3 Mighty Elijah 125 3 7 5–1½ 5–3½ 5–3 5–8 Pereira 25.50 2 Dynamic Duo 125 2 5 6–3½ 6–5 6–9 6–23 Linares 80.30 5 Calder Vale 120 5 6 7 7 7 7 Payeras 69.50

4 BABY GRONK 3.20 2.20 2.10 7 JEN GO UNCHAINED 2.60 2.20 1 PIG IRON 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-1-6) $2.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-1-6-3) $28.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-1) $2.90

Winner–Baby Gronk B.g.4 by Roi Charmant out of Bee Eff Eff, by Decarchy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Yee, Glenn and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $215,699 Roulette Pool $129 Daily Double Pool $17,346 Exacta Pool $119,761 Superfecta Pool $82,307 Super High Five Pool $9,276 Trifecta Pool $111,998. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $16.25. Pick Three Pool $28,355.

BABY GRONK had speed between horses then pressed the pace outside a rival, dueled between foes leaving the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and won clear. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back outside rivals in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but bested the others. PIG IRON had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the turn, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, fought back past midstretch and could not match strides with either of the top pair late but held third. ROCKET SHIP stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. MIGHTY ELIJAH broke a bit slowly, stalked off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DYNAMIC DUO saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response inside. CALDER VALE broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.68 46.78 59.36 1:12.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 And Counting 125 3 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–3½ 1–3½ Prat 1.20 5 Appolina 120 5 2 1–1 1–hd 2–3 2–4½ Espinoza 2.00 7 Clochard Street 120 6 4 3–2 3–5 3–7 3–8¼ Arroyo, Jr. 5.80 1 Osteria 125 1 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 4–1½ Blanc 22.50 4 Tiz Your Way 113 4 3 5 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 63.80 2 Rattle 125 2 6 dnf Pereira 3.80

3 AND COUNTING 4.40 2.40 2.10 5 APPOLINA 2.80 2.40 7 CLOCHARD STREET 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-1) $4.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $9.85

Winner–And Counting Grr.f.4 by Acclamation out of Roberta's Mango, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $210,190 Roulette Pool $109 Daily Double Pool $20,727 Exacta Pool $94,501 Superfecta Pool $47,018 Trifecta Pool $66,343. Claimed–And Counting by Martin, Craig and Yamamoto, Gregory. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Scratched–Summer in Cyprus. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $9.80. Pick Three Pool $45,676. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-4-3/6) 4 correct paid $41.15. Pick Four Pool $182,734. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-6-4-3/6) 5 correct paid $384.45. Pick Five Pool $619,778.

AND COUNTING pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out and bid alongside the runner-up leaving the turn to take command nearing the stretch and drew clear under a tap on the shoulder with the whip turned down and a moderate hand ride while being flagged with the stick late and a hold in the final strides. APPOLINA had speed outside the winner then inched away nearing the half mile pole, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail leaving the turn, was no match for that rival thereafter but clearly second best. CLOCHARD STREET stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and bested the others while drifting in some in the lane. OSTERIA a bit slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened. TIZ YOUR WAY between horses early, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and lacked a response in the drive. RATTLE broke splay legged and stumbled badly at the start and unseated the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling RATTLE was the cause of her own trouble.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Desert Code Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.24 43.61 55.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Listing 124 2 4 2–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–2¼ Gutierrez 3.90 3 Legends of War 122 3 1 3–½ 3–1½ 3–2 2–2¼ Prat 3.40 4 Rafal 120 4 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–½ 3–ns Talamo 3.00 1 Ginger Nut 119 1 5 5 5 4–½ 4–¾ Van Dyke 1.40 5 Alleva 122 5 3 4–1 4–hd 5 5 Bejarano 8.50

2 LISTING 9.80 4.80 3.40 3 LEGENDS OF WAR 4.00 3.00 4 RAFAL 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $17.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $11.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $33.90

Winner–Listing B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Marquis Diamond, by Yonaguska. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $293,102 Daily Double Pool $25,881 Exacta Pool $117,502 Superfecta Pool $36,274 Trifecta Pool $70,300. Scratched–Strictly Biz. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $8.95. Pick Three Pool $47,336.

LISTING had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away in the drive and won clear under a crack of the whip and steady handling then a hold in the final strides. LEGENDS OF WAR pulled his way between horses to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and bested the rest. RAFAL had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, fought back on the turn, was floated out a bit into the stretch, drifted in a bit past midstretch and just held third. GINGER NUT (IRE) a half step slow into stride, stalked inside, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back to the rail and was edged for the show. ALLEVA was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award three deep on the line.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.91 45.96 59.18 1:12.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Girona 120 6 6 3–1 1–1 1–2 1–5¼ Pereira 1.90 1 Magnificent Q T 125 1 4 7–hd 7–1½ 5–hd 2–1½ Espinoza 13.10 3 Adulting 113 3 8 4–½ 3–1½ 2–2½ 3–¾ Velez 30.90 8 Chasing Moments 125 8 7 5–hd 5–2 3–1 4–3½ Bejarano 9.70 5 Hansen Tale Blues 125 5 3 2–hd 4–½ 6–4 5–4¼ Roman 3.70 7 Royally Bland 120 7 1 6–1½ 6–hd 7–1½ 6–nk Van Dyke 3.00 2 Twinkle Dream 120 2 5 8 8 8 7–½ Blanc 53.20 4 Gas Can 120 4 2 1–hd 2–1 4–hd 8 Fuentes 4.70

6 GIRONA 5.80 3.60 2.80 1 MAGNIFICENT Q T 11.60 6.80 3 ADULTING 9.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-8) $270.37 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $186.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-3-8-5) Carryover $4,593

Winner–Girona Dbb.f.3 by Alternation out of Just Waiting, by More Than Ready. Bred by Jack Huckabay (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $242,459 Roulette Pool $201 Daily Double Pool $24,265 Exacta Pool $130,702 Superfecta Pool $73,496 Trifecta Pool $90,817 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,020. Claimed–Girona by Wongs Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $16.95. Pick Three Pool $42,421.

GIRONA dueled outside rivals then alongside a foe leaving the turn, took the lead and inched away a quarter mile out, angled in some entering the stretch, drifted out a bit in midstretch and proved best. MAGNIFICENT Q T saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, moved up some inside then came out past midstretch and went around a rival late for the place. ADULTING angled in and stalked inside throughout and held third. CHASING MOMENTS chased outside and was kept wide on the backstretch, went five wide into the turn, angled in three deep on the bend and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. HANSEN TALE BLUES had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and weakened. ROYALLY BLAND chased off the rail then drifted out leaving the backstretch, angled in off the fence on the turn, was between foes into the stretch and also weakened. TWINKLE DREAM between horses early, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. GAS CAN dueled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, was outside a rival into the stretch, drifted in late and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.35 44.09 55.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Miss Hot Legs 120 3 2 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–3¼ Arroyo, Jr. 1.00 3 Taylor and Burton 125 2 6 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ Talamo 8.90 10 Lucky Peridot 120 9 3 3–1 3–½ 3–3 3–hd Bejarano 4.40 9 Objective 120 8 4 6–3½ 6–5 5–½ 4–1¼ Van Dyke 3.60 7 Saints Paynter 120 6 9 7–2 7–1 7–hd 5–1 Fuentes 22.50 2 Full Eclipse 120 1 7 8–3 8–6 8–8 6–½ Blanc 54.70 8 Mo Me Mo My 120 7 5 5–hd 5–hd 6–2 7–1¼ Gutierrez 10.70 5 Spanish Channel 120 4 1 2–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 8–5¼ Payeras 67.90 6 Pammi Dearest 120 5 8 9 9 9 9 Prat 22.80

4 MISS HOT LEGS 4.00 3.00 2.20 3 TAYLOR AND BURTON 7.20 4.80 10 LUCKY PERIDOT 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-10-9) $15.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-10-9-7) $1,155.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-10) $27.10

Winner–Miss Hot Legs Ch.f.3 by Verrazano out of Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. Bred by Avalon Farms, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited and TNIP, LLC. Mutuel Pool $345,447 Roulette Pool $281 Daily Double Pool $34,010 Exacta Pool $183,461 Superfecta Pool $102,120 Super High Five Pool $18,207 Trifecta Pool $131,058. Scratched–Flying Flirt. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-4) paid $20.35. Pick Three Pool $41,763.

MISS HOT LEGS dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was mildly hand ridden to open up in the stretch and won clear without further encouragement. TAYLOR AND BURTON saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best4. LUCKY PERIDOT stalked four wide then bid three deep into the turn, stalked outside on the bend and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and just held third. OBJECTIVE pulled her way along off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and was edged for the show. SAINTS PAYNTER hopped in a slow start, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FULL ECLIPSE settled off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch, came out past midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. MO ME MO MY stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and off the rail leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in past midstretch and lacked a rally. SPANISH CHANNEL had good early speed and dueled outside the winner then between foes into the turn, stalked between foes leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. PAMMI DEAREST hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.63 47.76 1:13.21 1:26.19 1:39.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Into Chocolate 120 3 1 4–hd 4–hd 4–4½ 1–½ 1–¾ Smith 1.50 8 Loving Moment 125 8 4 5–hd 5–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ Pereira 3.60 5 Scarlet 120 5 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–4½ Bejarano 11.30 4 Sunny Dale 120 4 3 6–1½ 6–1 2–½ 4–6 4–6½ Prat 4.00 1 Mongolian Lotus 120 1 6 8 7–hd 5–½ 5–4 5–9¾ Gutierrez 26.50 7 Paige Runner 120 7 8 3–1 3–1 7–4 7–6 6–½ Maldonado 31.60 6 Fashion Island 120 6 5 2–hd 2–hd 6–hd 6–1 7–13 Arroyo, Jr. 12.70 2 Karmically 120 2 7 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Talamo 5.10

3 INTO CHOCOLATE 5.00 3.00 2.80 8 LOVING MOMENT 4.20 3.40 5 SCARLET 6.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-4) $22.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-5-4-1) $1,028.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5) $31.85

Winner–Into Chocolate B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $354,972 Roulette Pool $331 Daily Double Pool $104,902 Exacta Pool $199,207 Superfecta Pool $115,219 Super High Five Pool $18,538 Trifecta Pool $148,291. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-3) paid $9.45. Pick Three Pool $202,306. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-4-3) 6340 tickets with 4 correct paid $62.95. Pick Four Pool $522,937. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/6-2-6-4-3) 2907 tickets with 5 correct paid $120.05. Pick Five Pool $457,366. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-3/6-2-6-4-3) 523 tickets with 6 correct paid $254.82. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $249,369. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,161,294.

INTO CHOCOLATE had speed a bit off the rail then angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, inched away under left handed urging, drifted in late and held. LOVING MOMENT six wide into the first turn, stalked five wide then four wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn, fell back some in midstretch then continued on willingly late. SCARLET had speed three deep then inched away leaving the first turn, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, inched away again into the second turn, fought back leaving that turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. SUNNY DALE three deep into the first turn, stalked between foes then bid between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN LOTUS saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. PAIGE RUNNER a bit slow to begin, went up five wide between foes into the first turn, stalked four wide then bid three deep on the backstretch, dropped back outside on the second turn and weakened. FASHION ISLAND four wide between rivals into the first turn, stalked then bid between horses on the backstretch, also dropped back between foes on the second turn and weakened. KARMICALLY a bit slow into stride, pulled between rivals and was in tight nearing the first turn, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, fell back on the second turn and gave way.