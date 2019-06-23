Racing! Hollendorfer is kicked out of Santa Anita

The news doesn’t get much bigger than it did on Saturday morning when the Stronach Group banned Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer from its tracks after a fourth horse in his care died on the training track earlier in the day.

“Individuals who do not embrace the new rules and safety measures that put horse and rider safety above all else, will have no place at any Stronach Group racetrack,” TSG said in a statement.

“We regret that Mr. Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand. Effective immediately, Mr. Hollendorfer is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

In addition to the four deaths at Santa Anita, Hollendorfer had two horses die at Golden Gate during training. Any way you look at it, six deaths is a lot.

The bigger picture angle here is that TSG seems content to change the narrative away from the track to the trainers. Hollendorfer joins Mike Pender as a trainer who violated the basic tenants of the new horse-safety first measures put in place by Belinda Stronach .

Pender was sanctioned to a 30-day suspension by the California Horse Racing Board for “animal cruelty” in that case trying to run a horse that a veterinarian said shouldn’t be running. Hollendorfer was not sanctioned by the CHRB or stewards.

Sunday is the last day of racing at this meeting, so in effect, the Hollendorfer penalty is just for two days of racing. Golden Gate finished its season last week. However, since he can’t train his horses at Santa Anita, he’s got to find a place to work them or move the horses to different barns.

Los Alamitos and Del Mar said they haven’t decided yet if Hollendorfer will be able to run at their tracks. It gives the end of an already tumultuous meeting a flourish that will continue to be talked about. Sunday morning will no doubt have the TV cameras lined up four or five across at Clockers’ Corner.

Training will continue at Santa Anita until around July 11 when the Del Mar track will be open for training in advance of its meeting that starts on July 17.

Before we leave this topic, we had a very long special report in The Times today that looks at the bigger implications of what happened at Santa Anita and how it resembles what happened at Aqueduct in 2011-2012. It was months of reporting and probably worth a look. You can read it by clicking here .

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“NINTH RACE : This is an optional claimer at seven furlongs. We’re usually looking for prices, trying to upend the favorites, but what is the right type of race to isolate and zero in on shorter-priced runners? Here’s a good example. Bob Baffert has two runners in here, and both are super well meant, meaning, this is a good spot to include both, simply looking at this offering as a free square with two selections to secure the event. Top selection is DER LU (#7) . Her August debut last year was nice, and though things went amiss the following month in the Grade 1 Chandelier, she’s been working fantastic, placed not only against older runners, but also over the tough ⅞ distance off the layoff, meaning, she’s likely not short, and here’s Martin Garcia , once again working his way back into Bob’s barn, a good thing to see, such a solid combination for multiple years. BOWL OF SOUP (#1) is also from the Baffert barn, confidently placed Sunday off the main win, not only in an optional claimer, but facing older horses as well, and, given this tougher ⅞ assignment, likely looking to accentuate her ability. Bottom Line? Starting around the beginning of summer, and lasting through the rest of the calendar year, mediocre older horses, lining up against sharp, lightly raced 3-year-olds, usually have much less upside than their younger counterparts.

$100,000 Dream of Summer Stakes: This was a four-horse race of Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the dirt. Coco Kisses led until the middle of the far turn when Starr of Quality took the lead and won by 1½ lengths. She paid $3.40 and $2.40. There was no show wagering. Coco Kisses was second, followed by Sapphire Kid and Bella Luna.

Bill Spawr (winning trainer): “The race went pretty much as we drew it up on paper. We thought Mike [ Smith on Coco Kisses] might take the lead and force us to go inside and that’s what happened. Tiago [ Pereira ] talked about that this morning.”

Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “This was an easier spot. It looked like Coco Kisses was the only real speed and that’s the way it worked out. My filly wanted to go at the half-mile pole but we waited and she ran really good. Nice win.”

$200,000 Snow Chief Stakes: Our Silver Oak was content to sit near the back of the pack in this 1 1/8-mile turf race for Cal-breds before a strong stretch run that put him in front by a head. He paid $6.00, $3.20 and $2.60. Irish Heatwave was second and Lieutenant Dan was third.

Jonathan Wong (winning trainer): “We got a great trip. Mike Smith , he’s the man. You can’t get a better rider. This was my first stakes win at Santa Anita. … Honestly, I had no clue who was in second, I was just following my horse around the turn. I saw him flying to the outside and when I saw he won, I was just jumping up and down.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I followed one of the owner’s instructions to a T, and the good news is I didn’t run out of them. I got plenty left for next time he runs. Actually, I had a really good trip, even though the horse was really tough to saddle and my saddle did start to move back in the paddock before we came out. It wasn’t bad enough where I couldn’t ride him as hard as I want to, but I didn’t need to, so it worked out good.”

Grade 3 $100,000 Wilshire Stakes: Simply Breathless got the usual confident ride from Flavien Prat entering the stretch fourth and gliding to a 1¼-length win in the one-mile turf race for fillies and mares. Simply Breathless paid $12.20, $5.40 and $3.80. Ollie’s Candy was second and Storm the Hill finished third.

Neil Drysdale (winning trainer): “She’s by a horse named Bated Breath, who’s becoming a hot sire in England. He had another winner [Saturday] at Ascot. I think she ran better than she did up at Golden Gate. She’s getting the hang of it. … On to Del Mar.

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She’s a very talented filly, she was the right horse to beat. She traveled well the whole race. We had to be patient around the turn, but once she got clear, she gave us a good kick. Since it rained here the past few days, it helped make the track softer so it was good for her running on a familiar surface. She probably won’t mind going a [longer] distance.”

$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes: This is a five-furlong turf race for horses 3 and up. Eddie Haskell, winner of the Grade 3 Daytona last out, is the 3-5 favorite for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Kent Desormeaux . He has won eight-of-20 lifetime starts. The second favorite, at 7-2, is What’sontheagenda for Doug O’Neill and Agapito Delgadillo . He’s three-for-16 lifetime and never won a stakes.

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes: River Boyne is the 8-5 favorite in this one-mile turf race for horses 3 and up. River Boyne is trained by Jeff Mullins and ridden by Desormeaux. He’s won seven-of-18 lifetime and been running in the upper echelon of stakes races. Sharp Samurai is the 2-1 second choice for Glatt and Victor Espinoza . He’s been running mostly stakes races and has won eight of 15. He won the City of Hope Mile two back. This will be Espinoza’s first time on the horse.

$200,000 Melair Stakes: The favorite was supposed to be Sneaking Out at 4-5 but was scratched when Hollendorfer was kicked out of Santa Anita. So, the five-horse field favorite honors go to Don’t Sell at 3-1 for O’Neill and Mario Gutierrez . He has won three in a row, but none at the stakes level. She’s three-of-six lifetime. The race is for Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. Tiz a Master for Richard Baltas and Heriberto Figueroa is the 9-2 second choice. This horse came the William Morey barn. She’s three-for-six lifetime but none of the wins was in stakes.

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes: This is the traditional closer for the meet and one of the few 1¾ mile races in the country. It starts at the top of the downhill turf course and goes through the stretch twice. The downhill course has been closed to the 6½ spring races but allowed by for the routes. Causeforcommotion is the 2-1 favorite for Eric Kruljac and Geovanni Franco . He loves the distance and won the 1½-mile Santa Barbara by nine lengths two races back. He’s won four-of-17 lifetime. Ya Gotta Wanna for Phil D’Amato and Norberto Arroyo is the 3-1 second choice. He’s three-of-17 lifetime and hasn’t won since May 12 of last year.

Red King ran fourth on Tapeta up north after winning two straight under jockey Aaron Gryder . He hops back on now for trainer Richard Baltas who is 20% third off the layoff like Sunday. Ran eighth at 1 3/8th last August in Del Mar against Oscar Dominguez who ran second but he was only three-lengths back, closing big time in the stretch from nine back. The distance and pace set up looks ideal for Sunday as does the price we are getting.

This gelding comes off a much-better-than-looked effort at a shorter distance in last fifth-place outing when galloping out with big strides after losing contact with the leaders soon after the start. In his prior outing after a layoff, he was a solid second at this distance when defeating third-place finisher who since won for $2,500.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 22. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 33rd day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.94 47.35 53.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 D K's Crown 122 2 1 1–2½ 1–4 1–4½ Maldonado 3.90 4 Bobs Blues Man 122 4 5 5–hd 4–1½ 2–1¼ Flores 0.90 5 Clear to Close 122 5 3 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Cedillo 3.60 3 Billy K 112 3 2 2–hd 2–hd 4–4½ Velez 21.10 6 Bad Beat 122 6 6 4–½ 5–3 5–5¼ Franco 4.80 1 Gobarrybarry 122 1 4 6 6 6 Sanchez 24.80

2 D K'S CROWN 9.80 3.60 2.60 4 BOBS BLUES MAN 2.60 2.10 5 CLEAR TO CLOSE 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $9.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3) $13.41 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $14.50

Winner–D K's Crown Dbb.c.2 by Dominus out of Desi Girl, by Silver Train. Bred by Bryan Minnich (KY). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: Dan Northrup. Mutuel Pool $123,969 Roulette Pool $338 Exacta Pool $49,072 Superfecta Pool $20,156 Trifecta Pool $31,073. Scratched–none.

D K'S CROWN sent along inside early, kicked clear, set all the pace a bit off the rail, remained clear under urging in the stretch and proved best. BOBS BLUES MAN hopped slightly at the start, steadied between horses a half mile out, continued off the rail, split rivals on the turn, was in tight off heels nearing the stretch then angled in entering the lane, continued along the inside and gained the place. CLEAR TO CLOSE stalked three deep then along a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. BILLY K between rivals early, stalked a bit off the rail, split horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. BAD BEAT veered out in a slow start, chased off the rail, went four wide into and out of the turn and lacked a rally. GOBARRYBARRY saved ground stalking the pace, steadied into the turn and again early on the bend, fell back inside, continued along the rail into and through the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $46,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.31 46.92 1:11.25 1:23.89 1:36.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Zuzanna 123 4 7 7 7 7 3–½ 1–1½ Desormeaux 2.80 6 Sugary 125 5 5 3–1 3–hd 2–2 1–hd 2–½ Van Dyke 6.30 4 Ruby Trust 123 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 3–¾ Roman 10.50 2 Trustini 123 1 3 6–½ 6–1½ 6–½ 6–1 4–¾ Gryder 12.00 3 Take a Leap 125 2 2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 5–2½ 5–¾ Pereira 6.80 7 An Eddie Surprise 125 6 6 5–2 5–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 6–7¼ Gutierrez 1.60 8 Halo Darlin 123 7 4 2–2 2–2 5–1 7 7 Talamo 6.90

5 ZUZANNA 7.60 4.20 3.60 6 SUGARY 7.60 4.80 4 RUBY TRUST 6.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $33.60 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2) $75.93 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-4-2-3) $2,159.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $86.00

Winner–Zuzanna B.m.5 by Wilburn out of Zaphia, by Bernstein. Bred by Mike Bilbrey (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ferguson, Brian, Hoover, Kurt, Lambert, Jeffrey, Rodriguez, Larry and Toland, Robert. Mutuel Pool $173,945 Roulette Pool $273 Daily Double Pool $33,591 Exacta Pool $93,980 Superfecta Pool $37,188 Super High Five Pool $2,829 Trifecta Pool $60,188. Scratched–Believe Indeed.

ZUZANNA settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. SUGARY angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn to gain the lead, battled outside that one in midstretch, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. RUBY TRUST tugged her way to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the second turn, fought back inside the runner-up leaving that turn and in the stretch and held third. TRUSTINI saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit for room on the second turn, steadied off heels leaving that turn, angled back to the rail, came out in deep stretch and was outfinished. TAKE A LEAP stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. AN EDDIE SURPRISE was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, drifted in between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. HALO DARLIN pulled early and drifted out into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn and weakened through the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Dream of Summer Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 25.25 49.66 1:14.33 1:26.87 1:40.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Starr of Quality 123 2 1 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Pereira 0.70 4 Coco Kisses 121 4 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–4 2–3½ Smith 2.40 3 Sapphire Kid 121 3 2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 3–6¼ Desormeaux 11.30 1 Bella Luma 125 1 4 4 4 4 4 4 Van Dyke 2.90

2 STARR OF QUALITY 3.40 2.40 4 COCO KISSES 3.00 3 SAPPHIRE KID

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $4.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $6.30

Winner–Starr of Quality B.m.5 by First Dude out of Gator Blitz, by Gone West. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $114,284 Daily Double Pool $16,891 Exacta Pool $37,222 Trifecta Pool $19,644. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $16.20. Pick Three Pool $39,608.

STARR OF QUALITY had speed inside then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, battled outside that one under some urging in the stretch and inched away late. COCO KISSES three deep early, took the lead outside the winner on the first turn and inched away leaving that turn, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the drive, drifted in late and could not match strides late. SAPPHIRE KID stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep into the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and lacked the needed response in the drive. BELLA LUMA bobbled in the second jump, came off the rail early to stalk the pace, angled to the inside on the second turn and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.34 47.43 1:12.20 1:24.58 1:37.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Holy Ghost 125 1 3 9 9 2–hd 2–2 1–ns Arroyo, Jr. 3.70 6 Diamond Blitz 120 6 5 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–2 2–1¾ Sanchez 14.40 9 Mr. Magico 125 9 7 5–1 5–1½ 5–2 3–1½ 3–1 Prat 2.40 5 Royal Insider 120 5 4 2–½ 2–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–3¼ Bejarano 2.50 4 Saltarin 122 4 9 8–3 8–½ 9 6–hd 5–2¼ Quinonez 38.30 8 Fortune of War 118 8 8 7–2½ 7–3 7–½ 7–1 6–1¼ Velez 12.70 2 Outlaw 125 2 2 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1 5–1½ 7–¾ Flores 5.10 3 Taste's Legend 125 3 1 6–1½ 6–hd 6–hd 8–4 8–4¼ Figueroa 17.30 7 Lead Star 120 7 6 4–1 4–hd 8–½ 9 9 Delgadillo 43.80

1 HOLY GHOST 9.40 5.00 3.40 6 DIAMOND BLITZ 13.20 6.20 9 MR. MAGICO 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $56.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-9-5) $62.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-9) $103.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-9-5-4) Carryover $2,560

Winner–Holy Ghost Ch.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. Bred by Donald Ladd, Richard Reid, Niles DickeyLLC & et al (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bowley, Joe, Carmody, Brian, Cieminis, Andy, Frankham, David, Hanna, Brian, Hooper, Paul J., Ladd, D. Mutuel Pool $185,281 Roulette Pool $430 Daily Double Pool $20,231 Exacta Pool $102,721 Superfecta Pool $56,266 Trifecta Pool $75,729 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,354. Claimed–Diamond Blitz by Ringo Wong. Trainer: Art Sherman. Claimed–Royal Insider by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Claimed–Outlaw by A and J Racing and Fantasy Farms. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-1) paid $13.10. Pick Three Pool $22,760.

HOLY GHOST settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, advanced swiftly four wide on the second turn, angled in outside a foe leaving that turn and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. DIAMOND BLITZ pulled his way to the early lead outside a rival, angled in and set the pace inside on a clear advantage and held on gamely but was edged on the line. MR. MAGICO angled in and settled outside a rival then chased inside, waited momentarily then split horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and held third. ROYAL INSIDER was angled inward nearing the first turn and stalked inside, was in tight off heels leaving the second turn, came out around a rival in midstretch then finished with some interest inside. SALTARIN a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came out between horses leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and lacked the needed rally. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) chased outside a rival, came out four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. OUTLAW pulled along the inside then came out nearing the first turn, stalked outside a rival, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. TASTE'S LEGEND saved ground stalking the pace, was in tight off heels and shuffled back on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. LEAD STAR fanned three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, steadied in tight midway on the second turn, dropped back between horses and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.10 45.04 1:10.70 1:17.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Posterize 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–nk Franco 1.20 3 Clem Labine 120 3 5 5–1½ 4–1 4–4 2–ns Cedillo 8.70 5 Wild Bean 118 5 4 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 3–hd Bejarano 3.20 1 Minoso 125 1 6 6 5–1 2–½ 4–7¼ Talamo 2.50 4 Satrapa 118 4 2 4–hd 6 5–2½ 5–30 Velez 11.30 6 Coil to Strike 123 6 3 3–1 3–½ 6 6 Gutierrez 24.10

2 POSTERIZE 4.40 3.00 2.20 3 CLEM LABINE 7.40 4.20 5 WILD BEAN 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $13.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-1) $8.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $19.95

Winner–Posterize B.g.3 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $247,873 Roulette Pool $362 Daily Double Pool $25,739 Exacta Pool $112,419 Superfecta Pool $43,634 Trifecta Pool $73,795. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $9.65. Pick Three Pool $39,803. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-1-2) 2750 tickets with 4 correct paid $42.10. Pick Four Pool $151,770. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-2-1-2) 1568 tickets with 5 correct paid $240.20. Pick Five Pool $438,023.

POSTERIZE had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away just off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging between foes late. CLEM LABINE broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then angled back to the inside and finished gamely along the fence. WILD BEAN bobbled slightly at the start, pressed the pace outside the winner, fell back a bit into the stretch then came back willingly three deep between foes late. MINOSO off a bit slowly, came off the inside after the gap to chase the pace, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and went on willingly four wide on the line. SATRAPA stalked between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, dropped back and angled to the inside on the bend and weakened. COIL TO STRIKE close up stalking the pace three deep, continued outside on the turn, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Snow Chief Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.63 48.03 1:12.69 1:37.54 1:50.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Our Silver Oak 120 1 5 8–hd 8–hd 7–hd 5–hd 1–hd Smith 2.00 4 Irish Heatwave 124 4 4 4–1 3–hd 5–1 3–1 2–¾ Desormeaux 3.00 9 Lieutenant Dan 120 9 3 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 3–½ Franco 4.30 3 Prodigal Son 120 3 1 7–1½ 7–1 6–hd 6–1½ 4–1¼ Gutierrez 11.20 7 Desmond Doss 120 7 9 6–½ 6–½ 4–hd 4–½ 5–¾ Talamo 5.10 2 Oliver 120 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 6–1¾ Mn Garcia 41.40 5 Carnivorous 120 5 2 5–hd 5–hd 9 9 7–ns Cedillo 13.80 8 Mobou 120 8 8 9 9 8–1½ 7–1 8–2¼ Espinoza 20.10 6 Appreciated 120 6 6 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 8–1 9 Gryder 30.00

1 OUR SILVER OAK 6.00 3.20 2.60 4 IRISH HEATWAVE 3.60 2.80 9 LIEUTENANT DAN 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-9-3) $18.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-9-3-7) $392.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-9) $15.50

Winner–Our Silver Oak Grr.g.3 by Unusual Heat out of Strawberry Flash, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by M Auerbach, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Jones, Robert, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $379,355 Roulette Pool $449 Daily Double Pool $42,566 Exacta Pool $213,725 Superfecta Pool $94,324 Super High Five Pool $7,455 Trifecta Pool $140,019. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $20.75. Pick Three Pool $40,388.

OUR SILVER OAK chased inside then between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging, bid five wide a sixteenth out, drifted in some late and gamely prevailed. IRISH HEATWAVE pulled along the inside stalking the pace and steadied in tight off heels five eighths out, continued inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. LIEUTENANT DAN had speed outside then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch and held third. PRODIGAL SON chased inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled in leaving the second turn, came out some in midstretch, bid between horses a sixteenth out and was edged for the show inside. DESMOND DOSS broke slowly, stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. OLIVER had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was outkicked late. CARNIVOROUS chased a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch, dropped back into the second turn, angled in some and lacked a rally. MOBOU three wide on the first turn, went up four wide leaving the backstretch, chased three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. APPRECIATED stalked outside a rival then between foes to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.15 45.27 1:09.72 1:16.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Message 120 6 2 4–2 3–1½ 1–½ 1–4¼ Mn Garcia 1.90 6 Blue Moonrise 120 5 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–3½ 2–8½ Talamo 3.70 4 Road Rager 120 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–4 3–1 Gryder 1.60 3 Crystal Lake 120 3 5 3–hd 4–2½ 4–3 4–3¾ Pereira 15.30 2 Viva La Venkman 120 2 4 5–hd 5–½ 5–4 5–9¾ Van Dyke 21.90 1 Valencia 120 1 6 6 6 6 6 Prat 5.20

7 MESSAGE 5.80 3.60 2.40 6 BLUE MOONRISE 4.20 2.80 4 ROAD RAGER 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3) $5.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-4) $10.15

Winner–Message B.f.3 by Warrior's Reward out of Song'n Dance, by Carson City. Bred by C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $278,479 Roulette Pool $297 Daily Double Pool $38,624 Exacta Pool $138,503 Superfecta Pool $55,462 Trifecta Pool $86,814. Scratched–Grey Lady, The Nightingale. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-7) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $50,205.

MESSAGE stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, gained the lead under left handed urging outside the runner-up nearing midstretch and won clear under steady handling late. BLUE MOONRISE dueled outside a foe, took a short advantage leaving the turn, fought back inside the winner in midstretch, drifted to the inside in the final sixteenth and was clearly second best. ROAD RAGER bobbled some at the break, had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and held third. CRYSTAL LAKE stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. VIVA LA VENKMAN chased outside a rival then just off the inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and also weakened. VALENCIA drifted in some and steadied nearing the gap, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and through the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Wilshire Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.30 46.56 1:10.59 1:23.18 1:35.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Simply Breathless 123 3 6 7–3 7–1½ 7–hd 4–hd 1–1¼ Prat 5.10 1 Ollie's Candy 121 1 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 2–1 2–nk Desormeaux 2.70 2 Storm the Hill 121 2 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–hd Bejarano 2.50 9 Ippodamia's Girl 121 8 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 4–ns Arroyo, Jr. 11.10 8 Don't Blame Judy 121 7 8 8–hd 9–1 8–1½ 6–1½ 5–2½ Espinoza 17.50 4 Poster Girl 121 4 1 6–1½ 6–2½ 6–½ 7–hd 6–¾ Roman 32.40 6 Achira 121 6 7 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–1 7–1¾ Mn Garcia 21.50 11 Tapped 121 10 9 10 10 10 9–3 8–3¼ Van Dyke 9.50 10 A Little Bit Me 121 9 5 4–2 4–1 4–½ 8–1½ 9–1½ Franco 14.00 5 Meal Ticket 121 5 10 9–1½ 8–1 9–½ 10 10 Smith 8.80

3 SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) 12.20 5.40 3.80 1 OLLIE'S CANDY 4.60 3.20 2 STORM THE HILL 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $26.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-9) $65.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $33.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-9-8) Carryover $2,161

Winner–Simply Breathless (GB) Dbb.f.4 by Bated Breath (GB) out of Darling Grace (GB), by Nayef. Bred by Highgate Stud (GB). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Cloros Bloodstock. Mutuel Pool $425,854 Roulette Pool $178 Daily Double Pool $53,181 Exacta Pool $236,311 Superfecta Pool $107,399 Trifecta Pool $166,205 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,831. Scratched–Gliding By. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-3) paid $39.05. Pick Three Pool $59,810.

SIMPLY BREATHLESS (GB) between horses early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, rallied under some urging, bid four wide a sixteenth out to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. OLLIE'S CANDY stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole, fought back in deep stretch and held second. STORM THE HILL pulled between horses early then angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses a sixteenth out and was edged for the place. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the runner-up in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. DON'T BLAME JUDY angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well late four wide on the line. POSTER GIRL (GB) pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival was between foes into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ACHIRA also pulled between foes early, pressed the pace outside a foe to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TAPPED broke a bit slowly, went three deep into the first turn then chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. A LITTLE BIT ME three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MEAL TICKET hopped some in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.25 44.99 1:09.86 1:16.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 California Street 125 6 8 8 7–½ 5–2 1–½ Smith 19.10 2 Spokane Eagle 125 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–1¼ Delgadillo 10.00 8 Cats Blame 123 8 3 7–5 5–1 4–hd 3–3½ Bejarano 11.20 7 Cruel Intention 120 7 5 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 4–hd Van Dyke 0.80 5 McKale 125 5 6 3–hd 3–1 3–2 5–5¾ Mn Garcia 3.40 1 Candy Cornell 118 1 4 5–1½ 6–3 7–8 6–4¾ Diaz, Jr. 7.00 4 Swiss Minister 118 4 7 4–½ 4–2½ 6–1½ 7–56 Velez 21.20 3 Quality Line 125 3 2 6–hd 8 8 8 Arroyo, Jr. 46.70

6 CALIFORNIA STREET 40.20 17.00 6.20 2 SPOKANE EAGLE 11.40 6.60 8 CATS BLAME 5.60

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $6.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $428.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $169.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-8-7) $246.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-8-7-5) $14,910.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-8) $451.80

Winner–California Street Ch.g.5 by Street Boss out of Spin a Mood, by Spinning World. Bred by Kenneth Littrell (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gilbert, Julie and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $290,018 Roulette Pool $177 Daily Double Pool $51,066 Exacta Pool $168,296 Superfecta Pool $97,415 Super High Five Pool $16,705 Trifecta Pool $135,704. Scratched–Dueling. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $363.05. Pick Three Pool $51,137.

CALIFORNIA STREET dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging, surged late to get up nearing the wire. SPOKANE EAGLE had good early speed and dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. CATS BLAME stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. CRUEL INTENTION angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, was floated out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final sixteenth and weakened. MCKALE stalked three wide then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, also drifted inward in deep stretch and lacked a rally. CANDY CORNELL saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. SWISS MINISTER squeezed slightly at the start, pulled between horses and steadied early, stalked between foes then off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. QUALITY LINE chased off the rail, dropped back leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the lane.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.40 47.76 1:12.46 1:24.52 1:36.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 City Rage 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–4½ 1–1¾ Van Dyke 15.10 1 Mo Forza 120 1 9 10–4 8–½ 6–hd 3–½ 2–1 Prat 3.70 10 Parsimony 120 9 2 6–1½ 7–2 5–hd 2–1 3–½ Gutierrez 1.50 6 Farquhar 113 5 7 5–hd 5–hd 7–hd 6–1 4–2¼ Velez 17.20 4 Takeo 120 3 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 4–1½ 5–3¼ Blanc 12.00 8 One Nation 120 7 11 11 10–½ 9–1 9–hd 6–hd Bejarano 11.80 12 Passing 120 11 8 8–hd 6–hd 8–2 7–1½ 7–1¼ Desormeaux 48.70 2 Sly 120 2 3 9–1 11 11 10–5 8–¾ Smith 3.50 7 Challah 120 6 5 2–1 2–hd 4–½ 8–½ 9–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 59.00 9 Mystery Messenger 120 8 6 4–1 4–1½ 3–1 5–hd 10–15½ Gryder 22.90 11 Mike Operator 120 10 10 7–hd 9–1½ 10–1 11 11 Franco 83.80

5 CITY RAGE 32.20 14.20 6.40 1 MO FORZA 5.80 3.40 10 PARSIMONY 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $6.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $1,158.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $87.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-10-6) $138.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-10-6-4) $19,346.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-10) $124.55

Winner–City Rage Ch.g.3 by City Zip out of Charmed Gift, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Southern Wives Partners (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $499,458 Roulette Pool $250 Daily Double Pool $139,958 Exacta Pool $297,420 Superfecta Pool $176,573 Super High Five Pool $25,349 Trifecta Pool $239,431. Scratched–Victory Element. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $979.70. Pick Three Pool $161,246. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-3-6-5) 96 tickets with 4 correct paid $5,205.80. Pick Four Pool $654,261. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-3-6-5) 11 tickets with 5 correct paid $36,631.45. Pick Five Pool $527,969. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-1-7-3-6-5) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,309.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $197,000. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $65,837.

CITY RAGE had good early speed and angled in, set the pace along the inside, kicked clear on the second turn, opened up in the stretch and held under some left handed urging and good handling. MO FORZA came out early and chased outside a rival or between foes, went four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted inward past midstretch and finished with interest. PARSIMONY four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. FARQUHAR chased between horses then inside, was in tight off heels midway on the backstretch, split rivals approaching the second turn, was in tight again leaving that turn, came three deep into the stretch, angled out again in upper stretch and was edged for the show. TAKEO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ONE NATION hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled just off the rail, came out on the backstretch then angled in approaching the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch and improved position. PASSING angled in three deep into the first turn, pulled between horses on that turn and steadied into the backstretch, chased inside thereafter and lacked a rally. SLY pulled along the inside and also steadied into the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CHALLAH stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MYSTERY MESSENGER stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MIKE OPERATOR went up five wide into the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and gave way.