Stacy Lewis juggles golf and a baby and she shares lead at Wilshire Country Club

Lewis went on maternity leave last July and her daughter, Chesnee, was born Oct. 25. With baby in tow, she returned to the tour in January, suddenly living in a world filled not just with golf equipment and outfits, but Pack ’n Plays and pacifiers. She had plenty of experience working her game back into shape, and finished tied for sixth in that first event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. But she had no blueprint for keeping Chesnee on schedule. Six-month-olds simply aren’t that coachable.