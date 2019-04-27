Minjee Lee has lead after two rounds at Wilshire Country Club, but there are many on her heels

No. 18 is a 156-yard par-three with a narrow, crescent-shaped green protected in front by five bunkers, on the left side by another bunker and the rest of the way around by a steep bank that makes misses an open invitation to bogey … or worse. From front to back, perched at an angle from the tee box, the green is about the length of a Tom Brady Hail Mary, 50 yards, and is only six paces deep in the middle.