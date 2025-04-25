Prep talk: Orange Lutheran’s Jude Lee qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

Jude Lee from Orange Lutheran has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open.

The accolades in women’s golf keep coming for Orange Lutheran High junior Jude Lee.

The Stanford commit has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, the biggest championship in women’s golf.

She finished second in a qualifier at Soboba Springs Golf Course, earning her a spot in the tournament, which will be held May 29-June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

She competed last year in the Solheim Cup and helped the Lancers win a Southern Section Division 1 girls’ golf championship. …

Advertisement

The championship game of the Boras Classic matching the baseball winners of the Southern California and Northern California divisions will take place at noon Saturday at the University of San Diego. Corona will play Stockton St. Mary’s. …

League finals begin next week in track and field. …

NEWS: UCLA transfer Devin Williams has committed to FAU, he tells me.



The 6-10 sophomore redshirted this past season and has three years of eligibility remaining. Former 4-star recruit. pic.twitter.com/DeBWrZG7zU — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 23, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

