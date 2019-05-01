Bob Baffert could tie record for Kentucky Derby wins; he has three solid contenders

Even before Omaha Beach was scratched from the field, Baffert felt like it was anyone’s race Saturday. “There are a lot of good horses in here,” he said. “Unless we see something different on Derby Day, this is a nice evenly matched group of horses. I don’t see someone really popping off the screen. It reminds me of the Silver Charm derby [1997] with a lot of good horses in there. Whoever gets the trip is going to win it.”