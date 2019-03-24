Las Vegas is the place to be during first round of NCAA tournament

Las Vegas is generally considered the second-best place to be if you can't attend a big sports event live. When it comes to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, however, there's no better place to be than Vegas. Unlike the Super Bowl or Kentucky Derby, the first round of the NCAA Tournament isn't one event in one location that's over in a few hours. It's 32 games taking place in eight cities over two days. There's no way to know where or when the best game is going to take place and most fans at those games are usually looking at their phones or trying to find a TV to see what's happening in other games around the country.