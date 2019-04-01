This NCAA Final Four is a bunch of keepers: There are no one-and-done players left

This NCAA tournament was supposed to be about the RJ Barretts — more specifically, his sensational Duke teammate Zion Williamson, who passed up his chance at taking the big shot in favor of Barrett. Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils, the No. 1 overall seed and the betting favorites, are not moving on to the Final Four, and the reason is not because Coach K did not get his four NBA-ready freshmen to play together on the biggest stage of their lives.