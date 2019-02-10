Advertisement

Pac-12 basketball roundup: Oregon State holds off California 79-71; Washington State beats Arizona

By Associated Press
Feb 09, 2019 | 7:25 PM
California's Paris Austin (3) looks to pass as Oregon State's Stephen Thompson Jr. (1) and Ethan Thompson (5), right, defend during the first half on Saturday. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Ethan Thompson scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Oregon State beat California 79-71 on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 with three 3-pointers and Tres Tinkle added 19 points and three steals for the Beavers (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12).

Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill each scored 16 points and Connor Vanover tied a career-high with 15 points and added four blocks for the Golden Bears (5-18, 0-11), who have lost 12 straight games.

Washington State 69, at Arizona 55: Robert Franks matched his career high for the second straight game with 34 points and Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak against Arizona by beating the Wildcats 69-55 on Saturday night.

Washington State (10-4, 3-8 Pac-12) swept the Arizona schools on the road for the first time since the 2006-07 season and won in Tucson for the first time since Jan. 8, 2010.

Arizona (14-10, 5-6) never led in its fifth straight loss, the Wildcats' longest losing streak since 1983-84, Lute Olsen's first season as coach.

