Pac-12 basketball roundup: Oregon State holds off California 79-71; Washington State beats Arizona

Ethan Thompson scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Oregon State beat California 79-71 on Saturday afternoon.
Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 with three 3-pointers and Tres Tinkle added 19 points and three steals for the Beavers (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12).
Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill each scored 16 points and Connor Vanover tied a career-high with 15 points and added four blocks for the Golden Bears (5-18, 0-11), who have lost 12 straight games.
Washington State 69, at Arizona 55: Robert Franks matched his career high for the second straight game with 34 points and Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak against Arizona by beating the Wildcats 69-55 on Saturday night.
Washington State (10-4, 3-8 Pac-12) swept the Arizona schools on the road for the first time since the 2006-07 season and won in Tucson for the first time since Jan. 8, 2010.
Arizona (14-10, 5-6) never led in its fifth straight loss, the Wildcats' longest losing streak since 1983-84, Lute Olsen's first season as coach.