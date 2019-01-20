Pac-12 basketball roundup: Washington stays on top of Pac-12 after 71-52 win over California

Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight overall, but this one won't be an attractive addition to the season resume. The Huskies missed 13 of their first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half, trailing by as many as 11 against the Golden Bears. But the Huskies rallied to stay unbeaten through five conference games for the first time since 1983-84 when they started 6-0.