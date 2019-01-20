Pac-12 basketball roundup: Washington stays on top of Pac-12 after 71-52 win over California

Dominic Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench, Matisse Thybulle added 13 points, and Washington improved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time in 35 years with a 71-52 win over California on Saturday.
Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight overall, but this one won't be an attractive addition to the season resume. The Huskies missed 13 of their first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half, trailing by as many as 11 against the Golden Bears. But the Huskies rallied to stay unbeaten through five conference games for the first time since 1983-84 when they started 6-0.
Stanford 78, at Washington State 66: Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday.
Oscar Da Silva scored 12 points with five rebounds for Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) and Josh Sharma added 11 points and eight rebounds.
CJ Elleby scored 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.