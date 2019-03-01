Pac-12 basketball roundup: KZ Okpala scores 22 to lead Stanford past Cougars 98-50

KZ Okpala scored 22 points, Cormac Ryan hit four 3-pointers and Stanford beat Washington State 98-50 on Thursday night.
Jaiden Delaire added 12 points for the Cardinal (15-13, 8-8 Pac-12), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Stanford has won six of eight overall. Isaac White scored 14 and Bryce Wills had 10.
CJ Elleby scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half for the Cougars (11-17, 4-11), who lost their second straight after winning three of their previous four. Isaiah Wade added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Robert Franks, Jr. added 11.
The Cougars hit their first shot and then missed eight straight, shooting 23 percent in the first 20 minutes.
Okpala scored 16 of his points in the first half and the Cardinal shot 56 percent from the field, which included 7 of 12 from long range.
Stanford used runs of 11-0 and 16-0 to turn the contest into an early blowout. The Cardinal led by 39 points with just over three minutes left in the opening half and settled for a 52-15 lead at intermission.
Arizona 74, at Oregon State 72:
Devonaire Doutrive grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a mid-air putback just before the final buzzer as Arizona defeated Oregon State 74-72 on Thursday night.
Brandon Randolph scored 15 points, and Ira Lee and Justin Coleman each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Pac-12). Doutrive finished with nine points and five rebounds.
Tres Tinkle had 24 points and five rebounds and Ethan Thompson added 18 points and five assists for the Beavers (17-10, 9-6), who lost for the seventh time in a row to Arizona.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Beavers 35-19, and 12 offensive rebounds led to 20 second chance points for Arizona.
Both teams struggled at times early, but the Beavers ended the first half with a 6-0 run and led 35-32 at the break.
Oregon State also scored the first four points of the second half. The game turned into a back-and-forth affair afterward.
The game was tied at 70-all when Randolph made a jumper with 1:31 remaining to put the Wildcats in the lead.
After an Oregon State miss and an Arizona turnover, Stephen Thompson Jr. responded with a layup for the Beavers, and the game was tied at 72 with 24.1 seconds left.
Coleman took the shot for the Wildcats, and Doutrive floated into the lane to get the rebound, landing with the game over.