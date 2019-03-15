Roy Emerson gets the royal treatment at BNP Paribas Open — and rightfully so

Emerson’s career was as impressive as the list with whom he shares the Career Slam record. He won the Australian and U.S. Open finals in 1961, beating Laver each time. Then he lost his next three finals to Laver during Laver’s first of two calendar Grand Slams in ’62. After that, Emerson won his next 10 major finals. As recently as 2000, when Pete Sampras was dazzling the tennis world and winning majors, the record he pursued and eventually passed was Emerson’s 12 Grand Slams. Emerson is still fifth on the all-time majors list, after Federer’s 20, Nadal’s 17, Djokovic’s 15 and Sampras’ 14.