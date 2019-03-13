Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer restore order in the desert

But then, there was Nadal, who beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in an afternoon match, 6-3, 6-1, and Federer riding to the rescue. Without them advancing and keeping the tournament buzz alive, this day, March 12, 2019, would have gained a measure of lore here as “Bloody Tuesday.” Certainly, many of the tickets for the upcoming championship weekend are sold. But this was only Tuesday, and the tennis public expects and deserves some star power on the closing weekend. And the tennis public, even here, often doesn’t show up, even after purchasing tickets, if the buzz is gone. Bye bye concession revenue, parking revenue, etc.